There were 509 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 42,987. Due to extreme weather and reporting delays, the number of vaccines administered yesterday was lower than targeted. Second doses in the Far North Central region will continue Feb. 9 to align with the first dose schedule, and has further contributed to lower administration numbers yesterday. With this, 96 per cent of the doses received have been administered to date.

The 509 doses were administered in the following zones: Far Northwest (61) and Far Northeast (448). An additional 182 doses were administered in the Northwest zone Feb. 6.

This week’s Pfizer allocation of 1,950 doses is scheduled to arrive in Prince Albert Thursday, Feb. 11. These are the second doses required to complete the Prince Albert Phase 1 of long-term care and priority population.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 171 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Feb. 8, bringing the provincial total to date to 25,574 cases.

Two Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One death was reported in the 50-59 age group and one death was reported in the 70-79 age group, both from the Northwest zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (16), Far North Central (8), Far Northeast (11), Northwest (10), North Central (10), Northeast (15), Saskatoon (34), Central West (3), Central East (3), Regina (43), South Central (1), and the Southeast (14) zones. Three (3) cases have pending residence information.

A total of 23,029 individuals have recovered and 2,204 cases are considered active.

Two hundred fourteen (214) people are in hospital. One hundred eighty-four (184) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (3), Northwest (19), North Central (25), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (63), Central West (1), Central East (10), Regina (56), South Central (1), and Southeast (4). Thirty (30) people are in intensive care: Northwest (1), North Central (2), Saskatoon (12), Central East (3), Regina (11) and Southwest (1).

There were 2,337 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Feb. 7.

To date, 528,916 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Feb. 6, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 446,754 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 585,584 tests performed per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 223 (18.2 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure that businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.