There were 723 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 36,527.

The doses were administered in the following zones: Far North Central (17), Far Northeast (22), North Central (392), Northwest (83), Central East (11), and Saskatoon (198). Back-dated corrections submitted to Feb. 2 have realized an additional 41 doses of vaccine administered in the Far Northeast (22) and Regina (19) zones. Saskatchewan’s Moderna allocation of 6,000 doses is scheduled to arrive at the RRPL Feb. 5. It will be distributed to the Far North and North zones to provide second doses as well as to Central West, specifically Kindersley and Rosetown, for first doses.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 250 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Feb. 4, bringing the provincial total to date to 24,680 cases.

Seven Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Two deaths were reported in the 50-59 age group from the Far Northwest (1) and Northwest (1) zones. Two deaths were reported in the 60-69 age group from the Northwest (1) and Saskatoon (1) zones; one death was reported in the 70-79 age group from the South Central zone; and two deaths reported in the 80-plus age group from the Saskatoon zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (10), Far North Central (6), Far Northeast (37), Northwest (24), North Central (22), Northeast (5), Saskatoon (49), Central West (10), Central East (17), Regina (44), South Central (10) and Southeast (11) zones, and five (5) cases with pending residence information.

Eleven cases with pending resident information were assigned to the North Central (8), Northeast (2) and Regina (1) zones.

A total of 22,086 individuals have recovered and 2,265 cases are considered active.

Two hundred sixteen (216) people are in hospital. One hundred eighty-six (186) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (4), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (21), North Central (26), Northeast (4), Saskatoon (70), Central West (1), Central East (11), Regina (43), South Central (1) and Southeast (4). Thirty (30) people are in intensive care: Northwest (2), North Central (1), Saskatoon (13), Central East (4), and Regina (10).

There were 2,464 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Feb. 3.

To date, 517,756 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Feb. 2, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 437,178 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 573,569 tests performed per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 234 (19.1 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

COVID-19 Variant Detected

A third case of the UK COVID-19 variant (B.1.1.7) has been detected in a resident in the Saskatoon zone. The contact investigation has determined that one case has travelled from Southeast Asia.

The individual was tested mid-January. The individual quarantined following the travel and is now no longer infectious. Public health’s contact investigation indicates that all contacts of this resident have been identified and there is no indication of further transmission. If required, public health will issue a public service announcement to alert the general public to any risk due to any confirmed case of a variant of concern.

While the Roy Romanow Provincial Laboratory is testing travelers for variants of concern, those tests must be genome-sequenced at the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg at this time. This process can take one to two weeks. The RRPL is planning to increase their capacity to complete genome sequencing in Saskatchewan.

Non-essential travel is not recommended at this time. The best protection against all COVID-19 variants remains the same as protection against COVID-19: stay home, physically distance, wash your hands frequently, wear a mask and get tested if you are experiencing even mild symptoms.

The Government of Saskatchewan is considering the impact of variants on COVID-19 planning including any required increase to public health measures and surge capacity planning.

Keep Game Day Safe

This weekend is Superbowl Sunday and all sports fans are asked to ensure a safe weekend and keep COVID-19 transmission low.

• Because COVID-19 is airborne, shouting increases the risk of transmission. Clap your hands, stomp your feet, and cheer your team on.

• Stay home and show your team colours but only members of your household are permitted to gather in an indoor space. Individuals who live alone may join another household of less than five under the current public health orders.

• If you’re going to brave the cold and take your viewing party outside, remember outdoor gatherings are limited to 10, physical distancing between households must be maintained and do not share food and drink. • While you may take in the game on the big screen at a public facility or licensed establishment, you must abide by the public health orders and guidelines to keep these spaces safer for all customers and staff. Sharing food between non-household members is not recommended. Requirements for masking, spacing between tables, acceptable sound levels, staying seated and customer limits can be found at https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan/guidelines/restaurants-and-licensed-establishments-guidelines. • Individuals and venues may be subject to fines for failure to abide by public health orders and guidelines. Support your teams but also your chosen venues by abiding by the guidelines.

The province has observed increased cases after holiday weekends and special events. Stay apart and stay safe and keep Superbowl a safe event for everyone.

Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

The trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children are being monitored. The weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19, including data by age and positivity rates, has been posted at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan.

Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure that businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

