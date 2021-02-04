1942 – 2021

On January 23, 2021 Della McIntosh of Princeton, BC passed away at the age of 78 years.

She is lovingly remembered by her husband of 55 years, Dave; daughter: Sandra (Fred) and Sandra’s children: Nicholas (Rachel), Grant and Mitchell; daughter: Launa (Mike) and Launa’s son: Carver; brother: Maurice (Lillian) of Meadow Lake, SK; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Della was one of eight children born to Robert and Bernice Demmans of Meadow Lake, SK.

There is no formal gathering planned at this time. A private family service will be held at a later date when her urn is laid to rest at Princeton Cemetery.

