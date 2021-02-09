There were 1,252 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 44,521. With this, 100 per cent of the doses received have been administered to date. This overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine received.

The 1,252 doses were administered in the following zones: Far Northwest (294), Far North Central (11), Far Northeast (162), Northwest (75), Northeast (242), North Central (72), Central West (381), Southeast (15). Back-dated corrections submitted for Jan. 22 to Feb. 6 have realized an additional 282 doses of vaccine administered.

Today, the Public Health Agency of Canada announced the approval of regulatory change for the Pfizer vaccine from five doses to six doses per vial. This week’s shipment of Pfizer to the province will continue to be counted as five doses per vial. Beginning next week, all Pfizer doses shipped to provinces and territories will be based on six doses per vial. Due to this change, the Ministry of Health and the Saskatchewan Health Authority are currently examining the potential impact to vaccine distribution plans.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 80 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Feb. 9, bringing the provincial total to date to 25,654 cases.

Five Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. One death was reported in the 60-69 age group from the Far Northwest zone; two deaths were reported in the 80-plus age group from the North Central zone; one death was reported in the 80-plus age group from the Saskatoon zone; and one death was reported in the 80-plus age group from the Southeast zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (5), Far Northeast (7), Northwest (13), North Central (7), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (34), Central West (2), Central East (5), Regina (4) and South Central (1) zones. One (1) case has pending residence information.

A total of 23,282 individuals have recovered and 2,026 cases are considered active.

Two hundred six (206) people are in hospital. One hundred eighty (180) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (4), Northwest (21), North Central (25), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (65), Central West (1), Central East (10), Regina (48), South Central (1), and Southeast (3). Twenty-six (26) people are in intensive care: Northwest (1), North Central (1), Saskatoon (10), Central East (3), Regina (10) and Southwest (1).

There were 1,910 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Feb. 8.

To date, 530,826 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Feb. 7, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 448,736 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 587,832 tests performed per million population.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

General COVID-19 Information

