There were 638 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered yesterday in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 45,371. With this, 102 per cent of the doses received have been administered to date. This overage is due to efficiencies in drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine received. The 638 doses were administered in the following zones: Far Northwest (256), Far North Central (23), Far Northeast (208), Northeast (67), North Central (46), and Saskatoon (38).

Data corrections have found an additional 212 doses in the Central West zone administered Feb. 6 and 8.

Locations that received vaccine from the 5,850 Pfizer doses received last week are nearing completion. The next Pfizer shipment of 1,950 doses is expected to arrive Feb. 11 in Prince Albert.

For a listing of first and second doses in Saskatchewan administered by geographic zone, visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-update.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 180 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan Feb. 10, bringing the provincial total to date to 25,843 cases.

Two Saskatchewan residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have died. The deaths were reported in the Saskatoon zone. One individual was in the 70-79 age group and one was in the 80-plus age group.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (22), Far North Central (1), Far Northeast (3), Northwest (17), North Central (19), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (43), Central West (1), Central East (5), Regina (58), Southeast (4) and South Central (1) zones. Four (4) cases have pending residence information.

Six pending residence cases have been assigned to the following zones: Far Northeast (3), Far Northwest (1), Northwest (1) and Northeast (1).

A total of 23,527 individuals have recovered and 1,968 cases are considered active.

One hundred ninety-six (196) people are in hospital. One hundred sixty-eight (168) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (5), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (19), North Central (24), Northeast (1), Saskatoon (59), Central East (10), Regina (45), South Central (1), and Southeast (3). Twenty-eight (28) people are in intensive care: Northwest (2), North Central (2), Saskatoon (10), Central East (3), Regina (10) and Southwest (1).

There were 2,353 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan Feb. 9.

To date, 533,179 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of Feb. 8, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 450,357 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 589,461 tests performed per million population.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date and the per capita testing rate can be found on the Government of Saskatchewan website. Visit www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/cases-and-risk-of-covid-19-in-saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 201 (16.4 new cases per 100,000 population) and is now available on the Government of Saskatchewan website. This chart compares today’s average to data collected over the past several months. Visit https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

Keep It Close to Home this Family Day Week

Keeping COVID-19 transmission low means building best public health practices into all your plans this Family Day week. Take the opportunity to get outdoors for your physical and mental health, even if it means that extra layer of long underwear.

• Stay safe this Family Day week by keeping your plans within your immediate household.

• If you are headed outdoors, you may gather in groups of 10 with two metres of physical distancing between household groups. Food should not be shared between non-household members.

• Stay close to home. Non-essential travel is not recommended at this time. Travel outside our borders means you will be subject to the public health requirements for that jurisdiction, including mandatory quarantine upon return from any international destination.

Enforcing Public Health Measures

Enforcement of public health orders is permitted under The Public Health Act, 1994. Public health inspectors will be supported in their efforts to ticket violators quickly to ensure that businesses and events are brought into compliance as quickly as possible, in addition to the enforcement efforts that have been undertaken by police agencies throughout the province.

The week of Feb. 8, Saskatchewan Health Authority public health inspectors issued three individual tickets for failure to abide by public health orders (failure to wear masks in public place). Each of these tickets was for $2,800. Bud’s on Broadway in Saskatoon was also fined for failure to abide by public health orders and was ticketed $14,000. Note under the Health Information and Privacy Act, the Ministry of Health cannot disclose the names of individuals who have received fines. Public health will be determining whether tickets will be issued for breaches observed in Regina and Saskatoon Sunday, Feb. 7.

For more information on the current public health measures or to see the Public Health Order, visit www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

General COVID-19 Information

