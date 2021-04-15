Just before midnight on Tuesday (April 13), Meadow Lake RCMP responded to a report of shots being fired outside of a business located at the 600 block of 1st Avenue in Meadow Lake.

It was reported to police two separate groups of people got into an altercation outside the business. During the altercation, a firearm was discharged multiple times. One of the firearm rounds entered a windshield of a bystander’s vehicle. The bystander was not injured. All suspects fled on foot and in their vehicles. At this point in the investigation it is believed up to five individuals were present or involved.



No injuries have been reported to police. The investigation is ongoing at this time and no arrests have been made. If anyone has information about this incident, including details about any of the individuals involved, they are encouraged to report it to Meadow Lake RCMP (306-236-2570) or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



Meadow Lake RCMP believe this incident to be related to street gang involvement. Over the past year, the Saskatchewan RCMP has been working diligently to implement several initiatives to address an increase in gang presence and violence in the west central part of Saskatchewan. Several initiatives have been put in place, including: the Crime Reduction Team, the Gang Task Force, the General Investigation Section, detachment teams, the Federal Serious and Organized Crime Unit, Integrated Intelligence Units, the Division Criminal Analytical Service and the Crime Prevention/Crime Reduction Team.



If you are associated with a gang and want to leave it, contact the following organizations to get assistance: