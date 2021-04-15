An additional 7,956 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 315,405.

The 7,956 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following regions: Far Northwest (220), Far North Central (2), Far Northeast (134), Northwest (619), North Central (224), Northeast (39), Saskatoon (1,888), Central West (146), Central East (715), Regina (2,777), Southwest (116), South Central (389) and Southeast (420). There were 267 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

Fifty-six per cent of Saskatchewan residents age 50+ have received their first dose.

Vaccination Booking System Open to Ages 48-plus Friday

In an effort to continue to protect residents as quickly as possible, the eligible age for booking vaccination appointments online or by telephone will be lowered to 48 years starting at 8 a.m. Friday, April 16. Online appointments can be made by visiting www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19. People who do not have a cell phone or email account or need assistance can book by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).

Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking.

Drive Thru Vaccination Clinics Open to 51-54 Today, 48-54 Years Friday

Today, all drive thru and walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be available to residents 51-54 years. Starting Friday, April 16, all vaccination drive thru clinics will expand eligibility to residents from 48-54 years.

NOTE: This does not include Regina. The Regina COVID-19 vaccine drive thru will be available to residents 46-54 years starting Friday, April 16.

All drive thru clinics are first come first serve. For further information on drive-thru clinics in the province, including hours of operation and wait times, see www.saskhealthauthority.ca/news/service-alerts-emergency-events/Pages/COVID-19-Vaccine-Drive-Thru-Wait-Times.aspx.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 293 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan April 15, bringing the provincial total to 37,384 cases. One (1) case with pending residence information has been found to be an out-of-province resident and removed from the counts. Seven (7) cases that were tested out of province have been added to the Northwest (1), Saskatoon (3), Regina (1) and Southeast (2) zones.

There are two new deaths to report today. One death was reported in the 70-79 age group from the Regina zone. One death was reported in the 80-plus age group from the Southeast zone.

The new cases are located in the Far Northwest (8), Northwest (24), North Central (8), Northeast (5), Saskatoon (74), Central West (15), Central East (22), Regina (87), Southwest (4), South Central (4) and Southeast (24) zones. Eighteen (18) new cases have pending residence information. Five cases with pending residence information have been assigned to the Northwest (1), Regina (3) and Southeast (1) zones. There are a total of 34,325 recoveries and 2,599 cases are considered active.

One hundred eighty-eight (188) people are in hospital. One hundred forty-seven (147) people are receiving inpatient care: Far Northwest (1), Far Northeast (1), Northwest (3), North Central (6), Northeast (2), Saskatoon (40), Central East (10), Regina (73), Southwest (1), South Central (1) and Southeast (9). Forty-one (41) people are in intensive care: North Central (1), Saskatoon (9), Central East (2), Regina (27), Southwest (1) and South Central (1).

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 284 (23.2 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past several months is available on the Government of Saskatchewan website at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 3,573 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan April 14.

To date, 717,486 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of April 13, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 601,533 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 772,612 tests performed per million population.

As of April 15, 4,183 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the Far Northwest (10), Far Northeast (2), Northwest (51), North Central (48), Northeast (4), Saskatoon (372), Central West (44), Central East (135), Regina (2,673), Southwest (67), South Central (342) and Southeast (398) zones. There are 37 cases with residence pending.

These were previously reported as “presumptive positives,” but all screening tests will be considered confirmed VOCs for the purposes of public reporting and contact investigations.

There were zero (0) new lineage results being reported today. Of the 1,435 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 1,426 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK) and nine are B.1.351 (SA). The Regina zone accounts for 1,138 (79 per cent) of the VOC cases with confirmed lineage reported in Saskatchewan.

Please note these VOC may have been initially identified via means other than screening (i.e. selection for whole genome sequencing without screening) and that whole genome sequencing results to identify lineage are included in the screening results.

Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among healthcare workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

Public Health Measures

Due to increased COVID-19 transmission risk in Saskatchewan, the Chief Medical Health Officer announced amendments to the Public Health Order.

Effective April 13, household bubbles are limited to immediate household members only for all of Saskatchewan. Persons who live alone and single parents of minor children are permitted to meet with one consistent household of less than five individuals. Co-parenting arrangements are permitted to continue. Caregivers, support personnel and tradespersons who are not a member of the household are not included in the maximum number of people allowed in that household.

The new Public Health Order will also include limits on worship gathering sizes to allow no more than 30 people effective 12:01 tomorrow (Friday, April 16).

Full details on current public health measures, including the additional measures in effect for Regina and area, can be found at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

These Public Health Order measures are in effect until April 26 and will be reviewed at that time.

Residents are also urged to adhere to best personal protective measures:

– Wear your mask in all public places including all workplaces

– Wash non-medical masks daily

– Maintain physical distancing

– Wash your hands frequently

– Reduce activities outside of your home. Order take-out or curbside pick-up. If you are able to work from home, work from home at this time.

– Avoid all unnecessary travel throughout the province at this time

If you have any symptoms, stay home and arrange for a COVID-19 test. If anyone in your home has symptoms, the entire household should remain home until the test results are known. Testing information is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/testing-information.

Weekly Reporting of Testing Numbers and Cases for Youth

The trends of COVID-19 cases in school-aged children are being monitored. The weekly report of cases and testing numbers for children aged 0-19, including data by age and positivity rates, has been posted at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19-Safe-Schools-Plan.

General COVID-19 Information

