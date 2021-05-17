An additional 12,173 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given in Saskatchewan, bringing the total number of vaccines administered in the province to 603,125. In the past three days, Saskatchewan has administered nearly 50,000 vaccines, accounting for close to 10 per cent of all vaccinations delivered during Saskatchewan’s COVID-19 vaccine delivery effort.

The 12,173 doses of COVID-19 vaccine reported today were administered to residents living in the following zones: Far Northwest, 47; Far Northeast, 77; Northwest, 369; North Central, 493; Northeast, 149; Saskatoon, 4,124; Central West, 196; Central East, 627; Regina, 3,940; Southwest, 308; South Central, 574; and Southeast, 841. There were 428 doses administered with zone of residence pending.

Seventy-four per cent of those over the age of 40 have received their first dose. Sixty-seven per cent of those 30-plus have received their first dose. Fifty-nine per cent of those 18-plus have received their first dose.

Saskatchewan expects to receive 63,180 Pfizer doses this week. These doses will be distributed to Regina, Saskatoon, North Battleford, Prince Albert, Indigenous Services Canada (ISC) South, ISC North, ISC North Battleford, Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) Prince Albert, and pharmacies throughout the province.

Vaccination Booking System Open to Ages 20-plus; Changes to 16-plus Tomorrow

Eligibility in the provincial age-based immunization program is currently age 20 and older. Effective at 8 a.m. tomorrow (May 18), eligibility will expand to age 16 and older for the entire province, including the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District. This applies to all immunization clinics: booked appointments, drive-thru/walk-ins, pharmacies and mobile clinics.

Prioritized front-line workers are also eligible. A list of those occupations is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vax-eligibility. Eligible priority groups may visit a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, arrange an appointment with a participating pharmacy, or call 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829) to make an appointment through the SHA booking system. Prioritized front-line workers will be required to provide proof of employment at the time of immunization (a pay stub, letter from their employer, or a copy of a professional license). Once you become eligible based on age, you will not require proof of employment.

Residents aged 20-plus may book online at www.saskatchewan.ca/COVID19 or by calling 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829). They may also attend a scheduled drive-thru or book at a participating pharmacy. Additional information on how to book your appointment is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-vaccine-booking. Please do not call until you are eligible to book your vaccination appointment.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has scheduled drive-thru and walk-in clinics throughout the province. For street addresses and hours of operation for these clinics, see www.saskatchewan.ca/drive-thru-vax.

The current list of pharmacies offering vaccinations is available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-pharmacies. Find participating pharmacies near you using the map tool.

There may be clinic options outside your community and residents are encouraged to consider those alternate locations for immunization. Additional stops should be avoided if possible when travelling to another community for an appointment. More clinics will be added as new vaccine shipments are received.

There is a vaccination clinic in Drayton, North Dakota where eligible truck drivers and essential energy workers are able to receive their vaccine. This clinic is open between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

Second Dose Booking Available Begins Today for Priority Populations

Beginning today, anyone who is 85 and older or anyone who received their first dose before February 15 will be eligible to book their second doses. Individuals diagnosed with or being treated for cancer and those who have received solid organ transplants will receive a letter of eligibility in the mail that will allow them priority access to a second dose.

For all other residents, eligibility to book for second doses will be announced according to the age-based and priority sequencing of first doses.

Second dose vaccinations will be available at participating pharmacies across the province, through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) drive-thru and walk-in clinics as well as through clinics operated by Indigenous Services Canada and the Northern Inter-tribal Health Authority (NITHA).

At this time online booking is not yet available for second doses, it is anticipated to be available in the coming days.

Second dose vaccinations can be booked by calling 1-833-SaskVax(1-833-727-5829). Be ready by knowing the date you received your first vaccine. If you do not know the date or have misplaced the wallet card provided at the time of your first dose, they can provide you with that date, or check your Immunization History on your MySaskHealthRecord account.

During your second dose appointment, the clinic or pharmacy will validate the timing and brand of your first dose to ensure you are receiving your second dose within the recommended timeframe. The type of vaccine available at each location will be advertised to ensure that you are receiving the same vaccine brand for your second dose.

At this time, public health is planning to offer your second dose of COVID-19 vaccine to match the brand of your first dose. National reviews of the safety and efficacy of interchanging the second dose brand are on-going and the provincial policy on maintaining the same brand for the second dose may be updated following this review.

Daily COVID-19 Statistics

There are 178 new cases of COVID-19 to report in Saskatchewan May 17, bringing the provincial total to 44,709 cases.

Two new deaths are reported today. One death was reported in the 80-plus age group from the South Central zone and one death was in the 50-59 age group from the Southeast zone.

The new cases are located in the following zones: Far Northwest, 7; Northwest, 16; North Central, 5; Northeast, 1; Saskatoon, 55; Central West, 1; Central East, 21; Regina, 42; Southwest, 8; South Central, 10; and Southeast, 9. Three new cases are pending residence information. Four cases with pending residence information has been assigned to the Far Northwest, 1; Northwest, 2; and South Central, 1.

Recoveries total 42,225 and 1,965 cases are considered active.

There are 142 people in hospital. One hundred fifteen people are receiving inpatient care: Northwest, 5; North Central, 3; Saskatoon, 49; Central East, 4; Regina, 46; Southwest, 2; South Central, 2; and Southeast, 4. Twenty-seven people are in intensive care: Northwest, 1; North Central, 1; Saskatoon, 9; Central East, 1; and Regina, 15.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 case number is 195 (15.9 new cases per 100,000). A chart comparing today’s average to data collected over the past few months is available at https://dashboard.saskatchewan.ca/health-wellness/covid-19/seven-day-average-of-new-covid-cases.

There were 2,568 COVID-19 tests processed in Saskatchewan May 16.

To date, 825,133 COVID-19 tests have been processed in Saskatchewan. As of May 16, 2021, when other provincial and national numbers were available, Saskatchewan’s per capita rate was 693,692 tests performed per million population. The national rate was 880,988.

As of May 16, 9,343 variants of concern have been identified by screening in Saskatchewan, reported in the following zones: Far Northwest, 209; Far Northeast, 15; Northwest, 404; North Central, 283; Northeast, 55; Saskatoon, 1,301; Central West, 101; Central East, 457; Regina, 4,392; Southwest, 320; South Central, 678; and Southeast, 974. There are 154 screened VOCs with residence pending.

There are no new lineage results reported today. Of the 4,443 VOCs with lineages identified by whole genome sequencing in Saskatchewan, 4,341 are B.1.1.1.7 (UK), 87 are P.1 (Brazilian), 10 are B.1.351 (SA), and five are B.1.617 (Indian).

Confirmed variant of concern cases may appear in both columns on the website, depending on testing for that case. Adding the cases identified by screening and those that have received whole genome sequencing may result in double-counting individual cases.

Further statistics on the total number of cases among health care workers, breakdowns of total cases by source of infection, age, sex and region, total tests to date, per capita testing rate and current numbers of confirmed variants of concern can be found at http://www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-cases.

Negative COVID-19 Test Results On Your Phone

Beginning Wednesday, May 19 you may receive notification of a negative COVID-19 test result through an automated text messaging system. To prepare for this notification option, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) began data collection on Friday, May 14 through the online requisition form at drive-thru and static testing sites. Individuals who have a positive COVID-19 test result will still receive a call from public health, providing them with direction on self-isolation and to complete contact tracing questions. If your COVID-19 test is negative, you can receive your results by text message to your cell phone.

You will be asked to grant permission to receive negative test results via text message at the time of your COVID-19 test. These text messages will be identified as originating from the Saskatchewan Health Authority and you will be asked to verify if you are the correct recipient for the results. If you are not the right recipient and an incorrect contact number has been provided, the Saskatchewan Health Authority will use other contact methods to provide those negative test results to the right person. You will not be asked for any personal information via text message.

Regina Public Health Orders Updated for Restaurants and Travel Restrictions Lifted

Effective today, all Regina restaurants and licensed establishments will be able to resume in-person dining according to the guidance currently applicable province-wide:

Limited to seat four at a single table.

For indoor seating:

If there are impermeable barriers between tables, there must be a two-metre distance between tables.

If there are no impermeable barriers between tables, there must be a three-metre distance between tables.

For outdoor patios and decks, with or without barriers, there must be a two-metre separation between patrons at another table.

No alcohol sales after 10 p.m. in licensed establishments.

Restaurants and licensed establishments must maintain guest/reservation information on all patrons.

The restaurant and licensed establishment guidelines are available at www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/re-open-saskatchewan-plan/guidelines/restaurants-and-licensed-establishments-guidelines.

Regina and area travel restrictions have been lifted effective immediately.

All other measures remain in place at this time and existing public health orders continue to be in effect for all areas of Saskatchewan. Complete details on the public health orders currently in effect are available at www.saskatchewan.ca/covid19-measures.

Don’t Let COVID-19 Hitch a Ride Home with You

While Saskatchewan continues to monitor COVID-19 trends throughout the province, public health reminds all residents to ensure any travel both within the province and inter-provincially is for essential purposes only.

If your inter-provincial travel is necessary, please be aware of the risk of transmission in those jurisdictions, the public health orders that are in effect there, and plan to be tested immediately upon returning home.

General COVID-19 Information

General public inquiries may be directed to COVID19@health.gov.sk.ca.

Know your risk. Keep yourself and others safe: www.saskatchewan.ca/government/health-care-administration-and-provider-resources/treatment-procedures-and-guidelines/emerging-public-health-issues/2019-novel-coronavirus/about-covid-19/know-your-risk.