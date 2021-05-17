Beauval RCMP are looking to the public for assistance in locating 18-year-old Dakota Opikokew and 16-year-old Clarissa Martell, both of Canoe Narrows.

Opikokew is described as being approximately 6’4” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen exiting a vehicle at the parking lot of the clinic in Canoe Narrows May 15 at approximately 10:30 p.m.

Officers are working to confirm the description of Martell, however a photo is attached at this time. She was last seen in Cole Bay, SK as a passenger in a black Nissan Rogue, heading south on Highway 903 heading to Waterhen Lake.

Officers believe the two may be together and may be in Waterhen Lake First Nation or the Meadow Lake area, but this is unknown.

Anyone who may have seen Dakota Opikokew or Clarissa Martell, or have any information of their whereabouts are asked to contact Beauval RCMP at 306-288-6400 or their local police service. To submit information anonymously, one can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a tip online using the P3 App (https://www.p3tips.com/206) or at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.