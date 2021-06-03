January 13, 1941 – May 19, 2021

Edward (Eddie) Paul Duprey of Makwa, SK passed away at home on May 19, 2021 after a short courageous battle with cancer.

He was born in Loon Lake, SK on January 13, 1941. He is predeceased by his parents: Bertha and Jim Duprey and sister: Faye McArthur.

He is survived by his loving partner: Dorothy Bateman, her son: Trevor. Ed’s children: Diana Duprey, Christine (Clint) Currie, Kelly (Janelle) Duprey and Cory Graham. He is also survived by five siblings: Arnold (Shelby) Duprey of Red Cliff, AB, Lois (Bill) Hoey of Dryden, ON, Ada (Leonard) Reid of St. Paul, AB, Colleen (Bev) Hunt of Watrous, SK., Lynda (Greg) McNamee of Campbell River, BC. Along with his grandchildren: Reilly Duprey, Carley Aldous, Mitchell and Lauryn Happ, Asher and Tanner Duprey, great grandson Rhett Rath and numerous nieces and nephews who he cherished deeply.

Eddie grew up on the family farm near Makwa and it was where he called home up to his final day.

Eddie had a colorful work history as he never shied away form work. He had numerous careers, but the most prominent were his days as an elevator agent with Sask Wheat Pool. He then purchased Duprey’s Dairy Bar at Jumbo Beach and enjoyed the fast pace the tourist season brought. During the off-season he’d take a job with seismic crews, or other things to keep busy. He purchased the Loon Lake Pool Hall, which kept him busy in the winter months.

As busy as Eddie was, he always found time to spend with the “Hunting Shack” crew, or go fishing or play cards. He was a proud member of the local Makwa Lions Club.

Sitting wasn’t a word in Eddie’s vocabulary. If he did sit, it was to enjoy a visit with neighbours or his vast circle of friends. He always had a fresh cup of coffee for you.

He was an avid sports fan and seldomly missed a televised ball game. He enjoyed curling, bowling, and was a lifetime member of the Loon Lake Golf and Country Club.

Eddie and Dorothy enjoyed their garden, growing enough to supply anyone who needed fresh vegetables. His goal was to have one of his grandchildren win a red ribbon at the fall fair with something they got from Grandpa’s garden and they usually did.

He will leave a void in everyone who knew him. His friendly smile and altruistic nature will be missed by many.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Makwa Lions Club.

