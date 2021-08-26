April 3, 1953 – August 8, 2021

It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of David Nelson Atkinson at the age of 68 years.

David is the son of Ike and Muriel Atkinson (McGinn), was born April 3, 1953 in Moose Jaw, SK.

Dave lived in many different cities and towns throughout Canada and was always known as “Dave The Plumber” as he always started up a plumbing business everywhere he ended up. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing and carried a rod with him in the truck 24/7. He would often fish his way to and from work. In his younger years, he was very active in gun clubs and different organizations. He loved playing his guitar and we all enjoyed listening.

In the late 90s Dave moved to Meadow Lake, SK and soon after met the love of his life, Donna. Dave and Donna got married on August 2, 2003, planted their roots, and raised their family. Dave battled cancer and won in 2008, but it came back and Dave passed away on August 8th, 2021 in Meadow Lake with his wife by his side.

Dave is predeceased by both his parents; younger brother Dwayne; and two granddaughters: Isabella Olson and Ellie Baines.

He is survived by his wife Donna; his children: Bobbi-Jo, Willa, Crystal (Roy), Amber (Khrys), Dennis (Jodi), Justin (Tenesha), and David; 15 grandchildren and four great grandchildren; as well as his brothers: Don, Dennis, Dean (Lorette).

A celebration of Dave’s life was held at the family home on Saturday, August 14, 2021 at 405 Bauman Street in Meadow Lake, SK in a come-and-go fashion throughout the day.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the GoFundMe page.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Martens Warman Funeral Home (306) 934-4888.