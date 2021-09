Meadow Lake RCMP are on the scene of a serious incident at the Lions Park campground in Meadow Lake. Two adults are deceased and a third individual was injured and transported for medical treatment.

There is no risk to public safety at this time and there will continue to be an increased police presence in the area overnight and into tomorrow.

RCMP will provide updates tomorrow (Aug. 31) as they become available. Police do not have further information to release at this time.