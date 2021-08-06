On Aug. 6 at approximately 5:30 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP responded to a call of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle on 4th Avenue West in Meadow Lake.

Investigation determined a male was walking westbound on 4th Avenue West when he was struck by a white minivan driving through the intersection of 6th Street West. The vehicle, which was driven by a male and had a female passenger, then accelerated and left the scene.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Meadow Lake RCMP officers are investigating and are currently trying to locate a van reported stolen overnight that fits the description of the minivan involved in the collision. It is described as a white 2017 Chrysler Pacifica, with a personalized licensed plate that reads ‘CARA’.

Anyone who sees this vehicle or has information about this incident should call RCMP at 310-RCMP or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



