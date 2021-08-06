A temporary disruption of obstetrical services due to an unexpected physician shortage will occur at the Meadow Lake Hospital beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday (Aug. 6). Obstetrical services will resume at 8 a.m. Monday (Aug. 9).

During this disruption, patients requiring obstetrical services will be screened and redirected to North Battleford. High-risk patients will be sent to the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon. Obstetrical patients screening COVID positive will be redirected to Lloydminster or the Jim Pattison Children’s Hospital in Saskatoon.

Please remember to call 911 for emergencies or call HealthLine toll-free 24 hours per day at 811 if you have questions about your health.