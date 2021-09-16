December 24, 1919 – September 4, 2021

Eszter (Judy) McClellan of Pierceland, SK passed away in Cold Lake, AB on September 4, 2021. She was 101 years young.

Eszter was a fixture in Pierceland, SK having ran the family business (McClellan’s General Store) for over five decades. She had an encyclopedic knowledge of her inventory, the people she worked with and served and made time to keep an eye on the world whether it be through television, radio, or the National Geographic.

While Eszter remained active in her retirement, the loss of her husband of fifty plus years, Walter, left her remaining years lonelier than what she could have imagined. However, this was offset tremendously through connections with family and the community she loved. Visiting with family, lifelong friends, neighbours and the Pierceland community in general made each day special for Mom who treasured the friendship and humanity of this small town in Saskatchewan, which was her home, our home.

The family grieves her loss, but they take comfort knowing that Eszter and Walter are together again. Eszter is lovingly survived by her four children: Mable Haase of Canmore, AB, Wilma (Ralph) Nault of Pierceland, SK, Reg McClellan (Chantel Benoit) of Toronto, ON, Wanda (Tom) Milne of Golden Valley, ON; daughter-in-law: Barb McClellan of Pierceland, SK; 18 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; three brothers: Tom (Marie) Gory of BC, Robert Tuningley of BC, Joseph (Agnes) Gory of St. Walburg, SK; sister: Mary Koenders of BC; caregiver: Kaycie Hilado; as well as numerous nieces, nephews & many friends.

Eszter was predeceased by her husband: Walter McClellan in 1990; son: Bill McClellan in 2013; son-in-law: Lloyd Haase in 2012; three grandchildren: Melanie Haase, Trina McMillin, Edina Demers; great grandson: Christopher Nault in 2003.

Celebration of Life, Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Pierceland Community Hall, Pierceland, SK with Pastor Ron Hewitt officiating. Urnbearers: Rodney Nault, Harley Nault. Final resting place, Pierceland Community Cemetery, Pierceland, SK.

Memorial tributes in memory of Eszter may be sent to the Pierceland Community Hall, PO Box 436, Pierceland, SK S0M 2K0.