The female victim police had been searching for in connection to a recent alleged abduction in Meadow Lake was located Sept. 15 in Grande Prairie, AB with non-life-threatening injuries.

The black Kia has also been located in Grande Prairie.

The two female suspects, as well as the white, two-door 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier with Saskatchewan license plate 625LSY, have not been located. Police continue to urge anyone that sees the car or suspects to call 911.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details are available at this time. Updates will be sent when possible.

On Sept. at approximately 3 a.m., Meadow Lake RCMP and Loon Lake RCMP were dispatched to a report of an alleged abduction involving another female.

The woman reported she had been abducted at gunpoint from the Centre Street area in Meadow Lake at approximately 1:15 a.m. She was later dropped off in a rural area near Barthe, and called police. She was robbed but not injured.

As noted, two vehicles were said to be involved – the black Kia and whir Cavalier.

Police note the woman also reported to police there was a second female victim (the one located in Grande Prairie). This female was already with the suspects when the woman was said to be abducted and was still with the suspects when the victim was dropped off in the rural area.

The suspects are both females. The first is described as approximately 5’5”, small to average build, with blond hair and an eyebrow ring. The second is described as approximately 5’5”, small to average build with brown hair and an eyebrow ring.

If you see these vehicles or individuals, do not approach them. Call 9-1-1. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1‐800‐222‐8477 or by submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.