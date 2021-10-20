“It feels great.”



These are the words of Meadow Lake and District Chamber of Commerce director Trevor Dignean as he prepares for this year’s Meadow Lake Business Excellence (MLBEX) Awards, an event scheduled to be held in-person at the Meadow Lake Civic Centre Nov. 5 after going virtual last year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



“A lot of the details are still being worked out, as we have a meeting scheduled for Wednesday night (Oct. 20) but the gala will begin with cocktails from 5 to 6 p.m. followed by the banquet at 6 p.m. and the awards program to follow.”



Proof of double vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result administered by the Saskatchewan Health Authority will be required to attend the ceremony.



Meanwhile, Oct. 15 was the deadline for nominations and, as of this week, the Chamber released an unofficial list of nominees for each award.



New this year is the Roots of Hope Workplace mental Health Award.



“Anne Duriez from Roots of Hope approached me about this a year ago, and I also had Geoff Barton from The Medicine Shoppe approach me about this too – the importance of workplace mental health, especially during the times we are in,” Dignean said. “They thought it would be good to recognize businesses in the community that go over and above with their employees’ mental health.”



While the overall list of nominees is extensive and there can only be one winner in each category, Dignean also stressed how valuable it is simply to be nominated.



“The most important part is being nominated because that means someone in the community has recognized you over and above others when it comes to the level of service you provide,” he said. “To be nominated is the biggest compliment you can get.”



As for the gala itself, Dignean reiterated the importance of ensuring everyone who attends remains safe.



“That is the number one priority for us, and that is why we have eliminated the dance portion of the evening,” he said. “We did have a country rock band coming, but have since cancelled that part because of COVID concerns. Hopefully everyone who does attend is comfortable, is able to follow all the rules and we will be able to have a safe, fun event.”

Nominees for this year are as follows:

Business of the Year:

Eagle Creek GM

Eatery on Main

Cookies on Call

Nu-Line Auto Body

The Medicine Shoppe

Nor’Wester Motor Inn

Russ’ Small Engine Repair

The Shop

The Wireless Age

Schwing’s Meating Place

New Business of the Year:

Flat Out Small Engine Repair

Russ’ Small Engine Repair

Head’s Auto Body

Cookies on Call

Fitness Lair

Customer Service of the Year:

Vickie Senger, M.L. Co-op Food Store

Brenda McCallum, The Bears Den

Breanna Chretien, McCall’s Hair Design

Brittany Main, Eatery on Main

Tori Wood, Eatery on Main

Shaylene Britton, Cookies on Call

Devon Culbert, M.L. Properties

Melissa Moore, The Wireless Age

Rochelle Dancy, The Shop

Irving Berlin, Schwing’s Meating Place

Doris Earis, Freedom Wash & Wax

Community Builder of the Year:

Physicians of Meadow Lake

Kassidy Dunsing

Al MacFarlane

Brian Treptow

DJ King

Regan Beck

Volunteer of the Year:

Meadow Lake Fire Dept.

Karlee Mazuren

Jeff McCallum

Alannah Farr

Nicky Munroe

Meagan Beck

Brody Cameron

Rhys Beaulieu

DJ King

Female Entrepreneur of the Year:

Amy Allen

Jayce Senger

Brandie Campbell

Karlee Mazuren

Shaylene Britton

Laurie Bundschuh

Priscilla Millar

Kassidy Dunsing

Indigenous Leader of the Year:

Robert G. Fiddler

Cody Montour

Patricia Main

Ashley Roy

DJ King

Young Business Leader of the Year:

Jenna Poitras

Brayden Short

Kassidy Dunsing

Shaena Thompson

Shaylene Delorme

Multicultural Business of the Year:

Dairy Queen

McCallum’s Auto Body

Non-profit/Community Organization of the Year:

Meadow Lake Early Years Family Resource Centre

Meadow Lake and District Humane Society

M.L. and District Youth Soccer

Northwest Community Lodge Association

RCMP Youth Advisory Committee

Turning Point Youth Centre

Positively Parenting

KidsFirst Meadow Lake

Roots of Hope Workplace Mental Health Award:

Mental Health and Addictions

Ministry of Highways

Home Hardware Building Centre

Eatery on Main