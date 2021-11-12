August 6, 1948 – October 31, 2021

Barry Dallyn, beloved Husband, Father and Grandfather, passed away at home surrounded by family.

Barry’s life was full. Full of perfecting the art of drywall for over 40 years. Full of family functions: Sunday breakfasts, grandchildren events, tubing down the river on his 70th birthday even though he was terrified of water. Honing coaching skills that earned him a bronzed water bottle and friendships with former players until his last day. A community man who was home town proud, who volunteered many hours for Legion activities, for the Stampeders and Broncos, PACE races to name just a few. Barry’s expertise in egg making was lovingly observed by grand-daughter Kelsey who will carry on the tradition at family breakfasts.

Barry may have golfed straight down the middle but that’s not how he lived. The periphery was explored for fun, for pleasure, for good purpose, for the joy of meeting new people from all walks of life. Playing with cars, playing sports, playing with the grandkits, watching his Leafs and Riders, fishing with good friends with special fondness for the Dillon trips, quad trips, trip trips, bowling, karaoke, winning (and donating) at family card games all added to the fullness of his life. A few “pops” were enjoyed in his lifetime while he walked his own path.

Family man. Perfectionist. Drywaller. Coach. Second Dad. Friend. Proud. Stubborn. Animal whisperer. Gift of the gab. Social butterfly. Heart on his sleeve. Generous to the core. Helping hand to anyone in need. Go-to guy. Grass cutter. Snow blower. Community-Centered. Golfer. Fisherman. Hockey and football fan. Legion man. So many descriptors for this man loved by many.

This man with a golden heart will be forever cherished and remembered by Diane, wife of 52-1/2 years; their children Rick (Sherry) Dallyn, Lauri Dallyn, Chad (Lindsay) Dallyn; grandchildren Kelsey (Drake), Jackson, Nate, Jonah and Kaley; siblings Lyle (Phyllis), Terry (Joanne), Edna (Warren), Darwin (Kathy), Jim (Elaine); sister-in-law Donna Jager as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Barry was predeceased by his parents Oscar and Edna Dallyn, brother Lorne and sister Dorothy.

A Celebration of Life was held at Meadow Lake Royal Canadian Legion Branch 76 on Wednesday November 3, 2021. Donations in memory of Barry may be made to the Meadow Lake Palliative Home Care Program or the Saskatchewan MAID Program.

Thank you from the Dallyn Family to the PalliativeCare Teams, to friends and relatives for the visits, phone calls, stories, cards, flowers, and food with special mention to Barry’s Legion Family.