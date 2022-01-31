On Jan. 27, at approximately 6:45 p.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of a disturbance at an apartment building on 6th Avenue West in Meadow Lake.

Investigation determined a suspect entered the building and deployed bear mace at an individual, then entered one of the apartment units. The individual suffered effects from the bear mace, but was not seriously injured.

Officers entered the unit and arrested four individuals. An illegally-modified firearm was observed in plain view and a small amount of methamphetamine was located on one of the individuals arrested.

As a result, Meadow Lake RCMP obtained and executed a search warrant at the apartment unit. Officers located and seized: the illegally-modified firearm; ammunition; 56 grams of methamphetamine; bear mace; a baton and edged weapons; and aAn undisclosed sum of Canadian currency and drug paraphernalia.

Kelsey Gladue, 28, of Meadow Lake, Owen Misponas, 28, of Beauval, Kenton Bouvier, 18, of Meadow Lake, SK and Gerald Sinclair, 35, of Green Lake have been charged with: one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine); possession of a firearm with readily accessible ammunition without a license; one count of possession of a prohibited firearm without a license; three counts of unsafe storage of a firearm/weapon; three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapon without a license.

Bouvier is also charged with: one count of assault with a weapon; one count of carrying a concealed weapon; and two counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Gerald Sinclair is also charged with three counts of possession of a firearm while prohibited.

Sinclair was also arrested on warrants from the Green Lake RCMP and Misponas was arrested on warrants from Saskatoon Police Service.

All four individuals charged were scheduled to appear in court in Meadow Lake Jan. 31.