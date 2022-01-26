July 22, 1949 – January 19, 2022

Maureen passed away peacefully in the gentle arms of her loving husband, Don, accompanied by their son, David, at home in Osoyoos, BC in the early morning hours of January 19, 2022. She was born in Meadow Lake, SK.

She was predeceased by her parents, Sam and Anne (née Law) Bennett and brother-in-law: Milton Grice.

This amazingly loyal and loving lady leaves to mourn her beloved husband, Don Larose; son: David of Osoyoos; daughter: Katherine Pawson (Joe); and her pride and joy, grandchildren: Olivia, Theo and Thomas all of Leeds, England. She will be greatly missed by her brother: Garry (Myrna) of Woodstock, ON; sister: Jeannie of Kamloops, BC; nephew: Tom (Michelle) Grice of Kamloops; niece: Lisa (Ray) Sheppard of Burlington, ON; great nephew: Carter; great nieces: Paige and McKenna Grice of Kamloops; sister-in-law: Linda of Kamloops; her cousins, as well as inseparable friends Sue & “Coop” and innumerable friends and acquaintances.

Maureen was an accomplished radiographer, artist, lover of nature and people. She leaves a legacy of a peaceful, smiling individual who was a devoted wife, loving mother, adoring grandma, loyal sister, amazing auntie and open-hearted, non-judgmental friend. Her endearing smile and ready laugh will be greatly missed.

In respect of Maureen’s wishes there will be no funeral service at this time, rather there will be a Celebration of Life gathering in the fall, the details of which will be announced at a later date. Condolences may be left by visiting www.nunes-pottinger.com