January 31, 1926 – January 15, 2022

Our mom, Joyce G. Matheson died in Calgary, AB, the morning of Jan. 15, 2022, at the age of 95. Mom lived in the Meadow Lake area from 1948 – 2014 and spent her remaining years in Calgary. She was born Jan. 31, 1926 on the family farm near Yellow Grass, SK; and, on the same farm, married our dad, Harry (J.H. Matheson), on Oct. 2, 1948. Dad predeceased Mom after 63 years of marriage, and she was also predeceased by their son Bill in 1968.

Mom leaves us behind: Sandra (Ron) Osborne, Mavis (Bob) Wiebe, Lorrie (Jennifer) Matheson and Keri Harrison; as well, six grandchildren: Quentin (Yoshiko), Carlyn (Andre); Benjamin (Alyssa), Christopher (Maureen), Leah and Sarina. She had seven great grandchildren when she died: Hinata, Runa (Quentin); Tait, Toby and Callie (Carlyn), Zoe and Josie (Benjamin). Besides us, Mom leaves behind with fond memories her sister: Lois Chase, and sisters-in-law: Janet Whitrow and Liz Prosch, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by three siblings: Margaret, Nat and Ralph and other family members we keep in mind.

Besides us kids, Mom actively cared for many students in her classroom (Rabbit Ridge School) and she and Dad cared for many other children in their home for two decades. Mom shared so much with all of us: including the communities of Morin Creek and the church there, the Meadow Lake Alliance Church, and the Door of Hope. Her love for community grew out of many long time relationships with those in Yellow Grass and those at Alberta Bible College in Calgary.

She developed and used her skills of baking, sewing, knitting, gardening and home improvement to provide for her family. Mom worked alongside Dad in the church and on the farm: playing piano, teaching, opening their home to others, driving the grain truck, and of course, running to town for parts. She enjoyed a good laugh and we always smiled at her quick wit. Her eyes spoke so much, even in her later days when she grew tired.

Mom was not a stranger to life’s struggles; but, through the struggles and the encouragement of her community, her love of God and others deepened and matured as she continuously trusted in His love and presence.

We invite you to celebrate Mom with us at the Meadow Lake Alliance Church this Saturday, Jan. 22 at 3:00 pm. Please join us after the service for some refreshments.