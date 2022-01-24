**UPDATE**

RCMP report Glenna Carrier has been safely located.

On Jan. 22, Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of a missing 27-year-old woman, Glenna Carrier.

Carrier was last seen at a residence on 8th Street West in Meadow Lake Jan. 22 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Meadow Lake RCMP have been trying to locate her since, and are now asking for the public’s assistance.

Carrier is described as approximately 5’9” and 165 lbs. She has hazel eyes and shoulder length reddish-black hair. She was last seen wearing a black and grey hoodie and brown moccasins with fur. Glenna wears glasses.

Anyone with information on Glenna’s whereabouts should call the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.saskcrimestoppers.com.