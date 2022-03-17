May 18, 1931 – March 4, 2022

Eileen Joyce Cookman (nee Fay) passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022.

She is survived by her loving husband Victor Cookman and daughter Leila Goluboff, son-in-law Dr. Steven Goluboff and her granddaughters Sarah Goluboff (Donnie Munro) and Shaina Goluboff Hnatyshyn (Adam Hnatyshyn) as well as her cherished great grandchildren, Skyler, Cohen, Goldie, Sawyer and Piper, who all gave her so much joy and laughter. She loved them so much.

Mom was from a family of 11 children of which only two remain, Mildred Miller and Mavis Oehlerking. She was born in Gravelbourg, SK on May 18, 1931 and lived with her siblings and parents on a farm near Gravelbourg. The Dirty Thirties was a hard time for her family with so many mouths to feed and little money. Mom left home at an early age to work and to help the family.

She travelled to Meadow Lake to visit her brother where she met my dad, Victor Cookman. They were married on November 28, 1952 and lived in Meadow Lake until they moved to Saskatoon in 1972.

Mom was a kind and gentle soul, a wonderful cook, baker and housekeeper. She was a perfectionist and everything she did was precise, such as her knitting and crocheting. Mom had a great sense of humour with a wonderful laugh. Our home was always open and welcoming to family and friends to visit or stay over. She will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Thank you to the staff of Persephone Care Home and the Palliative Care nurses. Donations in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society or a charity of choice.

A private family interment and a Celebration of Eileen’s life will take place at a future date. To leave condolences for the family please visit Eileen’s obituary page at www.saskatoonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Saskatoon Funeral Home.