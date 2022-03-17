On Dec. 7, 2018, Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of fraud at a local long-term care home.

Since receiving the initial report, police officers collected evidence and conducted interviews with many witnesses. That investigation has determined, between 2016 and 2018, an employee defrauded 11 residents as well as the long-term care home itself.

As a result, Guelda Wood, 62, of Rapid View has been charged with one count of fraud over $5,000, one count of fraud under $5,000, one count of forgery, and one count of use, trafficking or possession of a forged document.

Wood will appear in Meadow Lake provincial court on April 18.