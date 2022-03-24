August 17, 1930 – March 4, 2022

Jean was born in Nipawin, SK August 17, 1930. Her dad worked for the Department of Natural Resources. The Hansen family (Alfred, Alma, Jean and Grace) moved many times to White Fox, SK (Blue Spruce School), Fort a La Corne (Correspondence for two years), McDowall, Glaslyn, Hudson Bay Junction, the family moved to Meadow Lake by train where she finished her schooling.

Her first job was a study supervisor at Rock Island School during a teacher shortage. She worked for five years as a telephone operator for the Telephone Company (Eldon and Lillian English) and married Allan Carbert in 1955. They had six children, and were owners of Carbert Sand & Gravel.

She belonged to the United Church, Hospital Auxiliary, Old Time Dance Club, Minus One Club and the Curling Club. Mom was active, involved in our activities: Brownies, Guides, Scouts, figure skating and hockey, but always taking time for her sport, curling, for 50 years in Meadow Lake and surrounding area. She later enjoyed driving the older ladies to Bingo. When she moved into Villa 2 in 2011, she enjoyed playing cards in the evenings and playing Access Bingo from the comfort of her own home.

Mom was always there: never judgemental. She let us all do our thing, make our own mistakes and learn from them. She didn’t worry about us, she knew we would all be fine, quietly guiding us without us knowing.

A family graveside service was held on March 14, 2022. Rev. SunDo Hyun from the Grace United Church performing the service. A wonderful lunch was provided by Joanne Carter at the Legion.

Pallbearers were grandchildren: Kelly Lehoux, Cory Lehoux, Meghan Richardson, Jonathan Vilness, Lee Vilness and Alexander Vilness.

Left to cherish her memory are her six children and their families: Dennis (Collette) Carbert; Lyn Lehoux and her children: Kelly (Alicia) Lehoux (Megan (Hunter) McAmmond (Oaklynne), Emily (Ghel)), Terry (Tamara) Lehoux (Savannah and Logan) and Cory (Janet) Lehoux (Nicholas, Erin, Ethan and Kara); Roxanne (Mike) Vilness and their children: Jonathan (Shelby Walker) Vilness, Lee Vilness and Alexander Vilness; Barry (Maggie Cummings) Carbert and daughter: Meghan (Jon) Richardson (Madison and Emily); Warren Carbert and Darin Carbert.

Predeceased by her parents: Alfred and Alma Hansen; sister and brother-in-law: Grace and Sid Arnold; niece: Lori Arnold; and son-in-law: Dennis Lehoux.

Martens Warmen Funeral Home in charge. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery in Meadow Lake.