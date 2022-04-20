As part of a the ongoing gang suppression and violence reduction strategy, Meadow Lake RCMP executed a search warrant on a residence on 3rd Street West. The search warrant was a result of surveillance and other investigative techniques by the members.

During the investigation, the suspects got into a car and fled from police before being located again and arrested.



The search warrant resulted in cocaine, imitation firearms, large knives, and bear spray being seized.



Kiera McKay, 21, has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Brandon Campeau, 29, has been charged with flight from police, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Both accused have been remanded to appear in Meadow Lake provincial court April 21.