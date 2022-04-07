As part of the Meadow Lake RCMP’s ongoing gang suppression and violence reduction strategy, the public is being asked to help locate 33-year-old Lennex Merasty-Morin.

Merasty-Morin is wanted for numerous serious criminal code charges including assault with a weapon, two counts of assault, two counts of uttering threats, and driving while prohibited

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Merasty-Morin is asked to call the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.