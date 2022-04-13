On April 10, Meadow Lake RCMP executed a search warrant on a rural property near the city.

During the search multiple items and machinery were seized, including a stolen skid steer and copper wire.

As a result, 54-year-old Warren Shkopich was arrested and has been charged with three counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and two counts of possession of stolen property under $5,000.



Shkopich has been released from custody to appear in Meadow Lake provincial court at a later date.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information on stolen property is asked to contact the Meadow Lake RCMP.