On June 6 at approximately 9:20 p.m., Meadow Lake RCMP received a report about a female being forced into a vehicle against her will.

While investigating, Meadow Lake RCMP received a report of an injured female at a residence in Meadow Lake.

Investigation determined a group of individuals forced an adult female into a vehicle and assaulted her. The female was able to escape to safety. She was taken to hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.

A short time later, officers located the suspect vehicle in Meadow Lake, activated their emergency equipment and attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle did not stop. Officers located the vehicle again a short time later. The vehicle stopped and the occupants were arrested.

As a result of investigation, five individuals have been charged.

Conrad Holowach, 34,of Arelee is charged with: one count of flight from police; one count of assault and one count of kidnapping with intent.

Holowach will appear in Meadow Lake provincial court July 25.

Valanna Bell, 30, of Meadow Lake is charged with: one count of flight from police and one count of failing to comply with release order.

Bell was also arrested on a warrant from Meadow Lake RCMP. She will appear in Meadow Lake provincial court June 9.

Tanya Desjarlais, 31, of Saskatoon is charged with: one count of flight from police; one count of kidnapping with intent and one count of failing to comply with release order.

Desjarlais was also arrested on a warrant from Saskatoon Police Service. She will appear in Meadow Lake provincial court July 25.

Lindsay Okemow, 43, of Saskatoon is charged with: one count of flight from police and one count of failing to comply with a release order.

She will appear in Meadow Lake provincial court July 25.

Kyla Cheenanow, 22, of Meadow Lake is charged with: one count of assault; one count of kidnapping with intent; one count of failing to comply with a release order; and one count of failing to comply with a probation order.

A warrant has been issued for Cheenanow’s arrest and officers are actively trying to locate and arrest her.

She is described as approximately 5’2” and 130 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cheenanow’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Meadow Lake RCMP at 306-236-2570. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.saskcrimestoppers.com.