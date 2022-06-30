January 22, 1930 – May 9, 2022

It is with great sadness that the family of the late Stan Calvert of Meadow Lake announce the passing of their father, grandfather and great grandfather on May 9, 2022.

Stanley Crawford Calvert was born in the Lacadena hospital on January 22, 1930, the son of Norman and Lillian Calvert. He was educated at Lacadena School, Luther College in Regina and City Park Collegiate in Saskatoon.

He married Eileen Cross in Saskatoon on June 14, 1950. They moved to Lacadena in 1951, having purchased the hardware store which they operated for 14 years. He then managed the Lacadena Co-op until 1975, at which time they moved to Eston where he was employed by the Eston Co-op for 11 years.

Their next move was to Meadow Lake in the spring of 1988 where he was an ambulance attendant until his retirement in 1995.

Wherever they resided, Stan was always active in church and community affairs, school, hall and recreation boards, Scouts, fire chief and Past Master of Lacadena and Northern Lights Masonic Lodge and Past Patron of Bethel and Meadow Lake Chapters of the Order of Eastern Star at Kyle and Meadow Lake.

He will be sadly missed by family and friends.

He leaves to mourn, his daughter: Pamela (Bob) Bone of Edmonton, AB; sons: Terry (Peggy) Calvert of Meadow Lake, SK, and Tim (Deb) Calvert of Campbell River, BC; nieces and nephews; 10 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and many friends.

He was predeceased by his parents: Norman and Lillian Calvert of Toronto, ON; wife: Eileen; son: Tony; and sister: Myrna Erlandson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cancer Society.

A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at Grace United Church June 25, 2022 at 2:00 pm.

The family would like to say a huge thank you to Home Care, Meadow Lake Hospital, and Northland Pioneers Lodge staff for making Dad’s final days as comfortable as possible.