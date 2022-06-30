May 5, 1943 – May 2, 2022

George Armstrong Millar was born May 5, 1943 and passed away May 2, 2022 in Meadow Lake, SK.

He is survived by his beloved wife: Marlene (nee: Carde) Millar; daughter: Sandra Millar; sons: Dale Priscilla) Millar and Jason; grandchildren: Jon (Kayla), Destiny (Jason), Dustin, Justina, Joshua, Ashton, Avan, Chenelle, Kendra, Justin and their mother Christina Dueck; brothers: Jim and Fred; sisters: Francis (Norman) Steier, Linda (Terry) Youngman, Lillian (Ed) Mourre, Marg (Colin) Grant, as well as numberous neices, nephews and great grandchildren whom he loved very much.

He was predeceased by his parents: John and Ruth Millar; daughter: Brenda Lynn Millar; granddaughter: Samantha Opikokew; brother-in-law: Colin Grant; sister-in-law: Cathy Millar; niece: Virginia Delaire; mother-in-law: Doreen Sinclair.

A viewing was held at Thomas Funeral Chapel, Meadow Lake SK on May 5. A Celebration of Life was held at Devours at the Meadow Lake Golf Course. On May 29, a memorial gathering of family and friends was held at the Millar Ranch. Family friend, Kelly Friedrich, presided over the memorial service and led the riderless horse carrying George’s hat, cowboy boots and memory casket to where family and friends awaited. The family vehicle was escorted by 21 riders that included grandson Jon and great granddaughter Azalee to a rise overlooking the lake on the Millar home quarter. Marlene explained this area was a serene and beautiful spot where they often sat to check the cattle, watch the wildlife, and the ducks and geese landing on the lake. It was also in this pristine setting they came to resolve issues and have discussions regarding the family and ranch. They both felt this area had a healing, happy, healthy and spiritual quality that contributed to their 53 years of marriage.

George met Marlene in 1967 when he came home from the oil patch and Marlene was working at the Sportsman Cafe. They were married on April 9, 1969 in Grenfell, SK at the beautiful United Church on the same day George started a job there with Wiley Oilfield.

They travelled back and forth across Canada following the pipeline from BC to Quebec. They lost their first born daughter Brenda to SIDS in Rocky Mountain House, AB and their daughter Sandra was born in Lacombe, AB the following year. George following the patch for a couple years after the twins, Jason and Dale, were born in Meadow Lake before coming home to farm the land purchased from his parents.

He loved people and instantly made friends wherever he went. His kindness and wisdom will be sadly missed by all that knew him. We can rejoice that he has found eternal peace.

Arrangements by J E Thomas Funeral Home & Crematorium Ltd.