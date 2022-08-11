September 17, 1937 – June 12, 2022

Barbara was born in Meadow Lake, SK to Elwin and Anne Brown. She lived with her family in Prendergast until it was time or her and her siblings to start school. The family moved to Meadow Lake where she and her two brothers and two sisters grew up and went to school. Summers saw the family spending time at the cabin on Jeannette Lake, many adventures were had.

Barb met Ben Piche and they were married October 30, 1958. They made their home in the Dorintosh district where three daughters were raised. They shared 57 years of married life. Barb and Ben always enjoyed a visit and coffee with many friends and neighbours as often as they could. Barb did all the chores that came with raising a family and helped the community when she could.

She enjoyed her grandchildren and had them say as often as she could. By the time great grandchildren came along she embraced technology so she could keep up with what they were doing through social media.

After Ben passed, she moved into Dorintosh and her involvement with Dorintosh Seniors became an even bigger part of her life.

Barb enjoyed feeding the birds and was very excited to have an Oriole this spring.

Barb is survived by her daughters: Wanda Walker, Michelle (Vernon) Halpenny, Hayley Piche (Darwin Schwartz); grandchildren: Rashelle (Mark) Paske, Rene (Jessica) Walker, Jesse (Kimberly) Halpenny; great grandchildren: Lauressa, Grace, Alleana and Scarlet Walker, Benjamin and Logan Paske; brother: Bill (Linda) Brown; sister: Linda (Dave) Esterby.

Barb is predeceased by her parents: Elwin and Anne Brown; husband: Ben Piche; brother: James Brown; sister: Mavis Corbeil; and son-in-law: Gary Walker.

Card of Thanks

Barb’s family would like to thank staff at the Meadow Lake Hospital for he care they gave Mom during her brief stay. Thank you to Reverend SunDo Hyun and J. E. Thomas Funeral Home and Crematorium for the service; Dorintosh Ladies for the lunch; Brian Galger for the music; and all those who gave their support, food and caring words.

Piche family