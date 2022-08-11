February 4, 1974 – May 24, 2022

Vincent Goll was unexpectedly taken from us May 24, 2022.

Vince was born on February 24, 1974 in North Battleford, SK. He was the first of three children for his wonderful parents, Vic and Marilyn. The family lived north of Glaslyn until 1979 when they decided to move to Meadow Lake, SK. Vince grew up surrounded by the forest, lakes and farmland which he enjoyed whether he was working or taking time to relax with his family and friends.

Vince met his wife, Shelly, in 2004 and they were married on July 22, 2006 at their acreage. They enjoyed doing so many things together: camping, gardening, doing puzzles, gazing at the sky watching for satellites, just going for a country drive, spending time with family and close friends among numerous other things. Vince always treasured the time he spent with his wife, children and grandchildren as they were his greatest gift. He loved the time he would spend with them and all the fun they had together.

Vince always was a hard worker, starting at a young age shovelling snow, cutting grass, along with babysitting and taking on a paper route. He took on a number of jobs over years, most of which involved driving truck and operating machinery. All of these jobs allowed Vince to meet so many people and get to know them along the way, which it was that part of the job some would say he enjoyed most.

Vince was never afraid to take on a new challenge or learn new things. He was an active member in the community as he served as a volunteer firefighter, a member of Citizens on Patrol, helped with Special Olympics and was an EMR attendant over the years. Vince would do anything for anyone (even if he grumbled first).

Vince was a genuine caring, fun loving guy who made friends instantly and left you with a feeling that he truly cared about what you had to say. His love was unconditional. He accepted people for who they were. Words can never properly convey all that Vince was and how much he meant to so many people.

Vince will always be remembered with love by his loving wife: Shelly; children: Andrew, Garrick (Brittany), Janelle, Tristan (Elisha); grandchildren: Blaine, Chaz, Emma, Eystan and Korbyn; parents: Vic and Marilyn; sisters: Gwen (Mark): Morgan and Daniel; April (Ryan): Nicholas and Zenon; grandpa: Orville; father-in-law: Walter; brothers-in-law: Wesley (Amelia); Michael (Val): Kaylie, Hadleigh, Arthur, Jaycee (Kyle), Leighton (Laura): Linda, and Tyler; sisters-in-law: Louise (Gary): Rolynne (Trevor), Riley, Ashley (April), Jaden, Jase, Devon (Jen), Trevor (Gage); Bertha (Dennis): Ramona (Luis): Layla and Raymond; Rachael (Brett): Blake; Belinda (Matt); Valerie: Wendy (B.J.), Leah, Caleb, Tyrel (Shainna), Macy and Tiffany (Kaelan); Victoria (Ryan); his good buddy: Shawn; also numerous uncles, aunts and cousins.

Vince was predeceased by his grandpa: Bill; grandma: Anne; grandma: Katie; grandma: Stella; uncle: Wilf; aunt: Ferne; mother-in-law: Dianne; brother-in-law: Raymond; great niece: Anneliese; and uncle: Steve.

Card of Thanks

The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness and support during our time of need. A special thank you to all the emergency personnel who attended and anyone who helped in a professional manner on the scene. Thank you to Darcy Thomas, Jason Boucher, Dorintosh Septic, DMM Energy employees, as well as everyone for their thoughts and prayers, visits, phone calls, texts, cards, various donations and all the wonderful things said about what a great guy Vince was. Everything was greatly appreciated. Vince will be forever in our hearts and is very dearly missed.