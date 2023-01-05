who passed away on December 29, 2022

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Oscar Ronald Morgenstern on December 29, 2022, at the age of ninety- two. He was the beloved husband to predeceased Paula Marie Morgenstern for 41 wonderful years, a devoted and loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, who will be missed dearly.

Oscar was a farm boy from Saskatchewan who went on to become a respected chartered professional accountant in Ontario. He gathered seven degrees in the accounting sector, truly excelled in his line of work and took great pride in his accomplishments. In his free time, you could find him sharing his musical talents with his family on the organ, cracking goofy jokes, making wooden toys for his grandchildren, travelling the world with his wife, Paula and fighting off pests in his pristine garden. He truly was his family’s ray of sunshine and his infectious snorty laugh will live on in our memories for years to come.

Oscar is survived by his sister Kae, who is 95 years old, as well as his children Ronald Leslie Morgenstern (Phyllis) and Kim Lenore Broom (Ken) of the late Jean Mary Ellen Morgenstern. Step father to Kimberly Marie Linn (Peter) and Debbie Anne Linn (Ken) from his loving marriage to Paula. He is survived by his grandchildren Aynsley (Jeff), Luke, Ashtyn (Josh), Jesse (Manami), Tiffany (Trevor), Rebecca, Kara (Thomas), Calvin, Garrett, and Bryar. He is also survived by his 10 beautiful great grandchildren who he loved beyond measure: Adley, Fynley, Leo, Renae, Keira, Lucy, Madlynn, Icyss, Sage, and Greyson.

Visitation will be held on January 6, 2022 between 2-4 pm at Roadhouse & Rose Funeral Home, 157 Main Street South, Newmarket, ON L3Y 3Y9. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada.)