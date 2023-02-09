Jeremy Harrison is helping to shine the spotlight on Saskatchewan when it comes to international trade opportunities.



The Meadow Lake MLA, who also serves as the Saskatchewan Party’s trade and export development minister, is currently overseas as he heads up a delegation to Japan and South Korea.



The trade mission, which began Feb. 3 and will wrap up Feb. 10, focuses on promoting Saskatchewan’s natural resources sector including critical minerals, uranium and helium, as well as highlights the importance of partnerships in food security and energy transition.



“We know strong international relationships are critical to ensuring a thriving provincial economy and building our relationships with our partners in Japan and South Korea are no exception,” Harrison noted. “Saskatchewan has seen increased trade to these markets over the last five years, and this mission can reinforce our capacity as a strong, reliable partner into the future.”



Saskatchewan exports more than $1.5 billion to Japan and South Korea, with a high priority placed on continuing to develop and diversify existing links there with the province’s key economic sectors, along with establishing new and innovative ways to sustainably develop resources.



“We’re excited to be part of the trade mission to further Saskatchewan’s role as a leader on the world stage in the sustainable bioenergy sector,” Prairie Clean Energy president and CEO Mark Cooper said. “As a province that has the food, fertilizer, fuel and fibre the world needs, trade missions like this are essential. Saskatchewan is one of the most sustainable producers on Earth and we need to capitalize on the opportunity.”



For more than 40 years Japan and Saskatchewan have had a long-standing trade relationship. For example, the province helped facilitate a partnership between Saskatchewan’s Petroleum Technology Research Centre and Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation on an Aquistore project near Estevan. Aquistore aims to demonstrate storing carbon dioxide deep underground is a safe, workable solution to reduce greenhouse gases.



“Our Saskatchewan team has had very productive discussions with both senior government leaders in Japan and private sector partners,” Harrison told Northern Pride when contacted during his stay in Japan. “These discussions have largely been focused on agricultural commodity sales and investment attraction with companies like Mitsubishi and Mitsui. We will be meeting with more companies in the coming days with the intention of supporting Saskatchewan companies doing business in Japan and Korea and further growing our exports into these important markets.”

by Phil Ambroziak

