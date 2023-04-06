June 4, 1998 – February 26, 2023

Brittany Lynn Macnab was the youngest of Ralph and Janice. Born June 4, 1998, she passed away at home February 26, 2023.

She was a bright child, always helping others throughout her school and that spirit continued after graduating as valedictorian from the U of S (SUNTEP).

She believed that each of us has the capacity to help one another and an obligation to make a difference no matter how big or small. She was passionate about her heritage, country and especially children. She would not hesitate to volunteer, participate or coordinate events that were inclusive of all. A fierce defender of the underdog and protector of the vulnerable.

She believed if it made a difference to anyone then it made a difference to her and she could be called upon day or night.

She finished her conversation with “I love you” and taught us all the necessity to reciprocate. She will be forever missed and in our hearts.

We would like to thank the EMS, Dr. Reddekopp and nurses at MLUH for their heroic efforts; our neighbours in the community, friends and all who helped at her service and especially her friends who, despite their own grief, were able to help comfort us.

We would like to thank everyone for their donations, flowers, food, cards, thoughts and prayers; Major P. Eason and wife Karen for officiating and support; MP Gary Vidal for rising in the House of Commons to recognize our loss and celebrate her accomplishments. To thank the students in her class for the feast and to all students and staff in the Meadow Lake area who participated in the Cultural Memorial Service.

Please note that your efforts have made a difference. Our beautiful girl Brittany would be so pleased with all of you.

Sincerely

Her Entire Family