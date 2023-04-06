June 28, 1944 – February 23, 2023

On the morning of Wednesday, February 22, 2023, Gerhardt Himmelsbach passed away at the age of 78. He passed away peacefully at the L. Gervais Memorial Health Centre in Goodsoil, SK. He greatly appreciated all who came to visit and play cards. He was also thankful to all the staff for his care-they were truly his heroes.

Gerhardt was the eldest of three brothers. He spent his life doing what he loved: farming. He farmed alongside his parents and, later, with his brother Paul on the original homestead, as part of the Twin H Cattle Company. Even in retirement, he continued to farm. He also loved to fish, play ball, curl, play cards and go to the coffee shop.

He was predeceased by his parents Alex and Sophie Himmelsbach.

Survived by brother Leo (Geraldine) Himmelsbach and their children: Vawn (Doug Warren) Himmelsbach and Lyle Himmelsbach. Survived by brother Paul (Christine) Himmelsbach and their children: Roy (Jocelyn) Himmelsbach and their children, Braxxton Himmelsbach, Grace Himmelsbach and Mckaylah Himmelsbach; Trevor (Collette) Himmelsbach and their children, Brett (Karly)

Himmelsbach, Jordan (Charmaine) Himmelsbach and Kassandra Himmelsbach; and Tania Himmelsbach. Great-granduncle to Theo and Noah. He is also missed by his extended family and friends.

Those wishing may make a memorial donation to L. Gervais Memorial Health Centre in Goodsoil, SK.

Celebration of life to be announced.