Action on sewage lagoon odour

The City of Meadow Lake is taking decisive steps to address ongoing concerns about the sewage lagoon and the persistent odour that has affected residents. According to a recent news release issued by the city, municipal officials recognize the frustration within the community and are committed to resolving the issue with transparency and urgency. “We understand how this problem has impacted the daily lives of our residents, and we want to assure everyone action is being taken,” said Mayor Seymour. “The city has been working behind the scenes to put a plan in place, and we are fully committed to seeing it through.”

The first step involves a survey of the sewage lagoon scheduled for the week of May 19. This assessment will provide crucial information on the scope of work needed to effectively de-sludge the lagoon. Once completed, the city will move swiftly to select a contractor to carry out dredging operations and dispose of the sludge responsibly, as early as possible this summer. “The de-sludging process is an essential step toward reducing odours,” said interim city manager Neil Marsh. “We want to be transparent this work may temporarily increase odours, and will not be a complete solution, but it is our sincere hope this unpleasant situation will be significantly reduced as a result of the work.” Sewage lagoons naturally accumulate sludge over time, which can lead to stronger odours and reduced efficiency in wastewater treatment. The de-sludging process involves specialized equipment to remove this buildup, restoring the lagoon’s ability to function optimally. The city is also reviewing ongoing maintenance strategies and exploring long-term solutions for the lagoon’s future.

Additionally, officials have heard concerns about the storm drainage pond in Lions Park. The city wants to clarify this pond is not the source of the odour; the smell originates from the sewage lagoon itself. “Please know we are listening, we are taking action, and we will keep the community informed every step of the way,” Seymour said. Updates on the project will be shared regularly through the city’s official website, on Facebook and via VoyentAlert.