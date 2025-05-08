Study breaks down statsmabout Meadow Lake homelessness

Homelessness continues to be a serious issue in Meadow Lake. This is the opinion of the Meadow Lake Homeplate Shelter Coalition Corp., which, last fall, conducted the community’s first-ever Point in Time (PiT) Count, an initiative led by the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) to capture information on the city’s current homeless population. This inaugural effort was part of a broader project that encompasses many towns and small cities in Saskatchewan that have never conducted a count of the homeless population. Results of the PiT Count saw 35 respondents currently experiencing homelessness in Meadow Lake. Of these, 58 per cent were experiencing chronic homelessness, while 46 per cent were unsure where they’d be staying. Broken down even further, 20 per cent were in an encampment and 17 per cent were staying at someone else’s place. The count also showed 57 per cent of Meadow Lake’s homeless are male, 43 per cent are female, six per cent are classified as youth, 69 per cent are First Nations, 26 per cent are Métis and six per cent have no Indigenous ancestry.

“There were no surprises,” stated Homeplate chair Joanne Gislason when discussing the results of the count with Northern Pride. “These results are very comparable to other communities in Saskatchewan.” As noted, PiT Counts provide a current snapshot of a community’s homeless population. Over time, future PiT Counts will show how homelessness might change, and help gauge the effectiveness of efforts to address homelessness in the community. Ultimately, information from PiT Counts is used to inform solutions to ending homelessness in a given community. The data for this analysis was collected through a survey developed by MN-S, aimed at understanding the scope and characteristics of homelessness in Meadow Lake. The survey captured responses from individuals experiencing homelessness, addressing factors such as demographics, housing history, and sources of income.

Results also showed the primary cause of homelessness for respondents in Meadow Lake is not enough income for housing (26 per cent), followed by conflict with spouses (26 per cent) and substance abuse issues (20 per cent). Other notable causes include other reasons (17 per cent) unfit/unsafe housing (11 per cent) and conflict with parent/guardian (nine per cent). Smaller proportions reported issues such as conflict with landlord (three per cent), abuse by landlord (three per cent), and complaints (three per cent). The primary source of income for respondents was social assistance (37 per cent), while17 per cent indicated they had no income. Other sources of income included other (23 per cent), money from family and friends (14 per cent), and GST (11 per cent). Smaller portions rely on disability benefit (11 per cent), seniors benefit (nine per cent), casual employment (six per cent), and child and family benefits (six per cent). While some respondents had full-time employment (11 per cent), they were still experiencing homelessness.

Further results note foster care can have an effect on future homelessness. In Meadow Lake, 49 per cent had experience with the foster care system as a youth. Meanwhile, 38 per cent of respondents stated they have a dependent of some sort, with nine per cent noting they have children relying on them. None of the surveyed homeless population in Meadow Lake was an asylum seeker, refugee, or immigrant while data gathered on veterans’ status indicated two of the respondents reported having a history of service in the military or RCMP.

In December 2023, the temporary emergency shelter, which Homeplate operates in partnership with the Door of Hope, opened its doors for the very first time. It operated from December to April, before reopening last fall. A recent extension granted by Meadow Lake city council will allow for the shelter to remain open this year until May 31.

“Another way we’re trying to help is through second-stage housing,” Gislason noted. “This is another program we offer as a next step for people who want to make a change in their lives. It helps them transition to independent living. All the supports are in place to help with that, but, obviously, they have to be ready to change… The Door of Hope has also been a great partner. They are working hard to address some of the needs of the homeless. We have a strong partnership with them, and they are always looking to the future when it comes to providing more supports to people living on the streets.” Gislason also said Homeplate members are happy with the May 31 extension, but ideally, would like to see the shelter be able to operate 365 days a year. “We have asked the city to change its bylaw so we could open year-round,” she said. “We’re not saying we’re going to open year-round just yet, but, without a bylaw change, that would be impossible. We would like to get the bylaw changed and then secure the financing to allow for us to operate year-round.” She went on to say, while the shelter is great to have during the cold, winter months, homelessness is an issue that doesn’t go away with the melting of the snow. “We really find, at this time of year, it can be more comfortable for people outside, but we also find the availability of showers and laundry services provide a real support to these people,” she said. “When we’re closed, these services are not available to them. Our organization has received funding from the federal government’s Reaching Home grant this year. We are also very grateful for the generosity of local businesses, churches and individuals. Their contributions have been key in keeping the shelter open. We really need another partner or two to commit to yearly financial support to keep the shelter open seasonally or year-round.”