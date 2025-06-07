City amends flag-raising policy

The topic of flags recently raised some meaningful discussion around the Meadow Lake city council table. During the regular meeting of council held May 26, amendments were made to the city’s flag-raising policy in preparation for city hall’s move to the Meadow Lake Co-op Centre later this month.

“The Co-op Centre is nearing completion and plans for moving city hall to the new space are in full swing,” stated city clerk Kaila Lefort in her official recommendation to council. “The new facility will have six flag poles; a great improvement compared with the current city hall’s three flag poles. One of the six flag poles at the Co-op Centre will be available for guest flags. The city receives applications from a wide variety of organizations and groups asking their flag be flown at city hall to bring awareness to or celebrate their cause.”

Council ultimately agreed to use the sixth flag pole for guest flags while local legislators also voted in favour of amending the policy to ensure flag-raising requests are submitted on an annual basis, organizations can only fly one flag per calendar year and the flags will fly for a period no longer than seven days. However, councillor Connie Marsh-Yuhasz did not vote in favour of the policy change. Instead, she recommended not flying guest flags of any kind. “My recommendation would be to not have a guest flag,” Marsh-Yuhasz said. “The reason being the work this puts on the city clerk is quite onerous, and we have groups within the policy that require the approval of city council while other non-profit groups are decided by one person… Portion ‘C’ in the policy section is being proposed to be taken out, which reads, ‘flags of organizations that my be considered controversial, contentious or divisive within the community will not be flown at city hall’. Herein lies the problem. What may be considered controversial, contentious or divisive to one person may not be to others. By removing the guest flag option completely, it will take away that controversy and division we are creating in our community. It will also take the stress off the city clerk’s and the city manager’s shoulders. The Canadian flag flown outside city hall represents the Charter of Rights and Freedoms for all residents of the City of Meadow Lake.”

Marsh-Yuhasz went on to say the city does not want to enter into any controversy of promoting one group over another. “We are a municipality that works for and represents a diverse group of people,” she said. “The mandate of the City of Meadow Lake is to provide municipal services and governance to its residents and businesses, including the efficient and sustainable management of local affairs… Let’s concentrate our time and effort on streamlining the work in the city that needs to be done instead of adding to it.” Marsh also said the City of Prince Albert stopped flying guest flags in 2018. Guest flags that have traditionally flown outside Meadow Lake city hall have included a Legion flag to promote the annual poppy campaign, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), the pride flag, National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, as well as the Ukrainian flag in a showing of support following the Russian invasion of that country in 2022.

City promotes inclusiveness

Mayor Merlin Seymour asked MarshYuhasz to provide an example of a flag that could be perceived as contentious. “In Prince Albert, when they had a spot for guest flags, there was a pro-life group that, in the past, had been allowed to fly its flag,” Marsh-Yuhasz explained. “Obviously, things change over time and the decision was made this could be considered controversial. That group was then prepared to sue the city over this decision… there’s prolife, there’s pro-choice, there are all kinds of opposing views. Do we really want to get in the middle of them?”

Councillor Marty Bishop was of a different opinion. “By the same token, you are refusing the rights in the Charter to protect all walks of life,” Bishop said. “By not allowing groups to fly their flags, do you not then trample on their rights? Just because something is contentious doesn’t mean it’s not a right.” Marsh-Yuhasz said everyone has a right to free speech and to promote the causes they support, but by having the city involved by flying the various flags could lead to backlash from other members of the community. “I understand there are certain flags we wouldn’t want to fly” Bishop said. “We wouldn’t want to fly a Swastika because that goes against the Charter.” Seymour agreed. “I have an idea where this whole thing is going, but my thought is the importance of being inclusive to everyone in our community,” the mayor noted. “As long as they are not promoting hatred, supporting violence, discrimination or otherwise involved in illegal activity, my choice would be to support the proposed policy change rather than Connie’s recommendation. I understand you (Marsh-Yuhasz) want to steer clear of contentious issues, but as far as I stand, I don’t care who the people are in our community. They are our community members and if they have a platform or just want to show their pride whether it be for Remembrance Day or whatever – as long as it’s inclusive – I don’t have a problem with it. There will alway be contentious issues, but I have to look out for all members of the community even if it might offend some people.”

Other flags that will fly outside the Co-op Centre include the Canadian flag, provincial flag and the City of Meadow Lake flag, while it has yet to be decided which flags will fly from the remaining two flagpoles.