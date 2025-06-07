Meadow Lake hires new city manager

Meadow Lake city council is finally back to full strength following the recent by-election that saw Tom Harrison returned to the table. Now, the same thing can be said for the administrative side of the equation. During the May 26 council meeting, the minutes of a May 20 special meeting were approved. It was during this special meeting council decided which candidate for the position of city manager they would extend the job offer to.

“The candidate has formally accepted the position as of last Wednesday (May 21), so we will have a new city manager beginning July 7,” mayor Merlin Seymour stated during the May 26 council meeting. “I would like to thank everybody for attending the interviews as well as the special council meeting May 20 to bring forward the recommendation.” When contacted following the May 26 meeting for more information on the new hire, Seymour said he is currently unable to provide the name of the new city manager.

“After our interview process, which included some virtual meetings as well as in-person meetings with two potential candidates, we had a special meeting to choose a candidate to extend an offer to,” Seymour told Northern Pride. “As the candidate has verbally accepted our offer, I cannot divulge the name until the contract is signed.”

According to sources, however, it’s been confirmed the new city manager will be Amanda Flasch, the current chief administrator officer for the Town of Maidstone. Flasch has worked in municipal government for more than a decade and has a background in administration, community and economic development, and recreation. Throughout her career, she has held various positions including recreation director, community and economic development officer and assistant administrator. She has also been a part of several provincial boards including the Saskatchewan Economic Development Alliance (SEDA) and Community Futures Mid-Sask. She began as CAO for the Town of Maidstone in March 2024. She was also in attendance, as a spectator, for the May 12 Meadow Lake city council meeting.

Outside of work, Flasch enjoys spending time with her family, camping and travelling. Flasch succeeds former city manager Diana Burton who stepped down from the position last summer after more than a decade on the job. Burton began in the role in 2013, and now serves as the director of recreation and cultural services at the City of Regina. Former Meadow Lake fire chief and current planning and development manager Neil Marsh has served as interim city manager since Burton’s departure and up until Flasch assumes the role next month.