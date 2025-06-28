City decides on funding source for Legacy Hall dishware

The City of Meadow Lake has gone from decorations to dishware. Following up on a matter discussed at its previous meeting (June 9), city council has formally approved the purchase of dishware for Legacy Hall – the new events centre located at the Co-op Centre recreation facility – totalling up to $29,000. This time, however, the motion – which was brought to the table by councillor Conrad Read and seconded by councillor Connie MarshYuhasz at Monday’s (June 23) regular meeting – indicates where the money for the plates, glasses and cutlery will come from. Administration will move forward with the purchase using funds already allocated in the 2025 budget. The funding will come from the existing $30,757 earmarked for decorative enhancements at the Co-op Centre.

Instead of the originally planned fixed or hanging lighted decorations, the city will now explore purchasing more cost-effective outdoor light projectors, allowing the dishware purchase to proceed without requiring additional funds. “New hanging/fixed lighted decorations were budgeted for 2025 to foster community identity and pride, to enhance and promote the aesthetics of the Co-op Centre and to celebrate and commemorate public holidays, festivals and events,” explained parks and recreation manager Regan Beck in his official recommendation to council. “To ensure the city is still able to fulfill these mandates, it is suggested, in place of the hanging/fixed lighted decorations, outdoor light projectors be purchased. A residential grade outdoor light projector costs between $100 to $350 per unit. Any un-utilized funding budget would be sufficient to cover this cost, or the cost of repairing the existing decorations.”

The final recommendation is based on a quote obtained through Kinetic GPO (group purchasing organization), which secures competitive pricing for municipalities through public tenders. “As such, the best value procurement has not changed from the originally presented,” Beck added. The dishware will serve users of the recently completed Legacy Hall, a multipurpose community facility expected to host everything from public meetings to private events. In addition to the one-time purchase, council also endorsed an ongoing annual replacement budget of approximately $2,500, starting with the 2026 operating budget. This amount is intended to cover routine wear and tear and ensure the facility remains fully stocked and functional in the years to come.

Councillor Ron Dishko asked if funds for the replacement of broken or lost dishware would be included in any damage deposits made by individuals or organizations renting Legacy Hall. “Only if you know something is missing or gone,” Read replied. “Are you going to count 325 forks when you’re putting them away?” Councillor Tom Harrison said it would be one thing if you knew something was damaged on a given night, reiterating the $2,500 is in place to cover general wear and tear. Read also asked how long it will take to receive the dishware with everything now approved. City clerk Kaila Lefort estimates it will be about a month. Administration will now proceed with finalizing the purchase and amending facility user agreements to include the new dishware provisions.