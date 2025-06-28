Co-op Centre Ribbon Cutting

The Co-op Centre, the new recreation facility located on Meadow Lake’s east side, is officially open. A special ceremony, complete with a formal ribbon-cutting, took place Tuesday afternoon (June 24). Hundreds were in attendance for the affair, which was followed by an open house allowing the public to tour the facility for the very first time. Here, Meadow Lake mayor Merlin Seymour cuts the ribbon during the grand opening. Also pictured are Flying Dust First Nation chief Tyson Bear, Meadow Lake MLA Jeremy Harrison, city councillor Mauri Young, donors Brenda and Larry Moeller, RM of Meadow Lake reeve Dale Sheppard, and donors Terri and Kirt Prete.