City lends support to local library

The City of Meadow Lake believes the Lakeland Library Region has checked out when it comes to a recent decision to reduce hours at the local branch. During the regular meeting of Meadow Lake city council held June 23, a motion was carried directing administration to write a letter to the regional library board on behalf of council and the affected residents expressing concerns for the potential cuts in 2026 operating hours at the local library, and the letter enquire as to the reason for the potential reduction in hours. The motion was brought to the table by councillor Tom Harrison and seconded by councillor Connie Marsh-Yuhasz. According to Marsh-Yuhasz, what has been suggested for Meadow Lake is a reduction of about 18 hours (per given time period) a move she said would most likely impact Saturdays at the facility.

“Are you talking 18 staff hours or 18 hours the library is open?” asked councillor Conrad Read. Marsh-Yuhasz said it would be 18 hours the library is normally open. “It would affect two staff at our facility,” she said. She also said part of the reason for the cuts is the departure of the Lloydminster library from the Lakeland Library Region and the loss of funding that goes along with it. The discussion, meanwhile, occurred in response to a copy of a letter council received written by Meadow Lake Library board chair June Brownrigg to the regional board.

“We are writing to express our strong objection to the recent decision to reduce the operating hours of our public library,” Brownrigg wrote. “We find this decision inexplicably short-sighted and detrimental to the well-being and development of our community. This library is not a fringe service – it is an essential pillar of our town. It is a high-usage facility, consistently bustling with students completing assignments, families attending educational programs, job-seekers using public computers, and lifelong learners exploring new ideas.” Brownrigg went on to note, reducing the library’s hours will limit access for those who rely on it most. “Those who may not have Internet at home, those who work irregular hours, and students who need a safe and quiet place to study,” she continued. “For example, our library had more than 22,500 in-person visits during 2024. We provided more than 300 programs and more than 5,000 people participated in them. Our wifi and public computer use totalled 11,782. Additionally, our library’s circulation for 2024 was a total of 41,772 items checked out. Your plan to reduce our operating and staff hours will result in a marked decrease in all of the statistics noted above; that is to say, a significant decrease in the services provided to the citizens of Meadow Lake, Flying Dust First Nation and surrounding areas.”

Brownrigg also believes slashing library hours sends the troubling message the intellectual, educational, and cultural growth in the community is not a priority. “It is particularly galling to see cuts made to one of the few remaining truly public and inclusive spaces – a space where everyone is welcome regardless of age, background, or income,” the letter reads. “As members of the local library board, long-time patrons, and advocates for equitable access to information and community resources, we have seen no evidence this step is necessary. We are calling on you to explain and to rescind this decision immediately. This library is not just a building with books – it is a lifeline for so many and we will not stand by while its reach is diminished.” Marsh-Yuhasz, who represents the city on the library board, said the decision to reduce hours seemed like a fast one on the part of the regional director. Read agreed. “Meadow Lake does so much more than some other libraries,” he said. “The programming, the storytelling, and, based on population – visits per capita – it’s unfair a director makes this decision… There should be further conversation about whether or not there is anything else we can do to reduce costs.” Harrison also suggested the loss of Lloydminster from the region wouldn’t have too much of an impact on overall funding. “We have a right to know why they are reducing hours,” Read added. “Where is the funding shortfall?”