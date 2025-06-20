Co-op Centre to officially open June 24

The wait is almost over. The City of Meadow Lake recently announced the official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Co-op Centre is scheduled for this coming Tuesday (June 24). The community is invited to join the celebration at the main entrance of the Co-op Centre, located at 506 3rd St. East, with the official ceremony beginning at 2:30 p.m. While the ceremonial events will take place June 24, the Co-op Centre itself will officially open its doors to the public the following day, Wednesday, June 25.

“This facility marks a significant milestone, offering a dedicated space for recreation and community connection,” reads a recent news release issued by the City of Meadow Lake. As noted, the official ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at the Co-op Centre’s main entrance starting at 2:30 p.m. The ceremony is expected to last until about 3:30 p.m., and is planned as an outdoor event, weather permitting. Festivities will include the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and a special presentation of the Meadow Lake time capsule for opening in 50 years (2075) followed by an open house from 3:45 to 5:30 p.m. for the public to tour the new facility. Community members wishing to contribute items to the time capsule can make submissions at the current city hall (120 1st St. East) by June 20. More information is available at meadowlake.ca.

Meanwhile, the construction of the Co-op Centre – representing a capital investment of approximately $52 million – was made possible through significant partnerships. Capital funding included $14,932,023 from the Government of Canada and $12,442,108 from the Province of Saskatchewan through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) and a total project cost of $37.3 million, alongside contributions from the City of Meadow Lake and RM of Meadow Lake. “The vibrant future and day-to-day success of this facility will be greatly supported by the community, which has impressively raised almost $7 million for the Co-op Centre’s operations,” the news release continues. Support also came from Meadow Lake Co-operative Association Limited ($3 million), Innovation Federal Credit Union ($1 million) and Kirt and Terri Prete ($500,000) among others.

“The new Meadow Lake Co-op Centre will give kids and families a safe, modern space to play sports and stay active yearround and provide local groups a place to gather, host events, and build community,” remarked Desnethé-Missinippi-Churchill River MP Buckley Belanger who serves as the federal secretary of state for rural development. “This project shows what’s possible when all levels of government and local partners get together to invest in the future of our communities.” According to the city, this strategic capital investment aims to enhance the quality of life for residents and provide new opportunities for engagement and activity in and around Meadow Lake. The project underscores a shared commitment to fostering vibrant communities. “The Government of Saskatchewan celebrates with Meadow Lake residents on reaching this important milestone,” added Meadow Lake MLA and minister of Crown Investments Corporation Jeremy Harrison. “As our government works to create investment and growth within our communities for the betterment of all Saskatchewan residents, this new venue will offer diverse opportunities for recreation, sports, and local events, enriching the lives of residents for years to come.”

The Co-op Centre itself is designed to be a central hub for the region. It will feature an NHL-size ice surface, an events centre known as Legacy Hall, and the InnovationPlex field house, offering a wide range of modern activities and services. “The opening of the Co-op Centre will truly be a landmark day for Meadow Lake,” stated Meadow Lake mayor Merlin Seymour. “This facility is the realization of our community’s collective vision – a dynamic and welcoming place that signifies a new era of opportunity. We offer our sincere thanks to our federal and provincial government partners for their generous financial contributions. Furthermore, we are deeply appreciative of the outstanding community spirit, so clearly demonstrated by the Meadow Lake Co-op and numerous generous donors. Their commitment of nearly $7 million will be instrumental in the successful operation of this facility for all our people. We look forward to these opening celebrations and to welcoming everyone to the fully operational Co-op Centre June 25.”