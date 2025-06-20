FDFN CSO recognized for community efforts

Keenan Gill is doing a great job. This was exemplified last week at the 2025 Community Safety Officer Conference where Gill – the CSO for Flying Dust First Nation – was formally recognized for his exceptional contributions and commitment to public safety, community engagement and collaborative partnerships.

“I was definitely honoured to receive this award,” Gill told Northern Pride. “I love working for Flying Dust and in the community of Flying Dust, and seeing the help that can be provided in the role of the CSO – everything from working with children to working with elders, it doesn’t matter who you are, we can help you in some way.” Gill also said promoting general safety is important to him. “Keeping the roads safe, stopping speeders, people on their cell phones while driving – they all pose risks to the public, so, to be able to make a difference is really awesome and it’s an honour to receive this recognition,” he added. “I look forward to continuing on providing that service for the community of Flying Dust.” Also recognized was Cathie Rosen, the CSO for the City of Prince Albert. “The CSO program was created to enhance local policing in municipalities and First Nations communities, and it is great to see these dedicated officers being recognized for the differences they are making in their communities,” corrections, policing and public safety minister Tim McLeod said.

“CSOs address bylaw infractions and less severe criminal offences, such as property damage, if left unresolved, have a negative impact on their communities. We are proud to support programs that continue to build strong relationships between law enforcement and the people they serve.” In summer 2024, Gill received critical information from the Meadow Lake RCMP about an individual potentially posing a threat to attendees of the Flying Dust First Nation powwow. Gill was instrumental in identifying the individual, notified the RCMP and provided continuous updates while maintaining a visual on the suspect until the RCMP arrived. His efforts contributed to the RCMP’s apprehension of the individual without incident. Gill played a vital role in preserving public safety through his collaborative approach, adherence to established protocol and procedures and professionalism during the incident.

“CSO Gill is a great partner and the CSO program an invaluable resource to the Meadow Lake detachment,” Meadow Lake RCMP detachment commander S/Sgt. Carl Dinsdale said. “CSO Gill is known by the local community and our detachment as a positive contributor to many aspects of public safety and is dedicated to service. This incident is an example of how his local knowledge and relationships with the community only enhance our ability to effectively serve and keep Flying Dust First Nation safe.” Gill began in the role of FDFN CSO in May 2023. “I’m just over the two-year mark, and I was promoted to sergeant at the beginning of May of this year,” Gill said.

In spring 2025, CSO Rosen conducted a routine patrol of the Prince Albert downtown area when she observed three individuals who were familiar to her through years of community engagement in her role. Upon approaching, Rosen identified one individual as unresponsive and quickly requested EMS and police assistance. Rosen remained on scene, providing important information to the police and EMS, which contributed to a prepared and coordinated response. Rosen offered support to those involved and ensured a caring and professional resolution. “CSO Rosen has clearly embraced the vision, mission, and values of our service and exemplifies these principles in her daily work,” noted Prince Albert Police Service chief Patrick Nogier. “As chief, I could not be prouder.”

The Government of Saskatchewan continues to promote and support the CSO program, offering municipalities the opportunity to enhance existing community safety services. The program is designed to supplement local police services with uniformed presence ready to address high priority, low risk of harm issues and provide police services more time to investigate serious and emergent crimes. In 2025-26, the governments of Canada and Saskatchewan are investing more than $3 million in the First Nations CSO pilot project to enhance public safety in First Nations communities.