MN-S welcomes new, returning members

The 2025 Métis Nation-Saskatchewan (MN-S) election has resulted in some new faces joining the MN-S leadership, forming the Provincial Métis Council. Following a month of campaigning which culminated in the May 24 vote, MN-S president Glen McCallum was re-elected, while vice-president Michelle LeClair and treasurer Jeremy Denomie were also elected, but, as of press time, were subject to a potential recount. Marlene Hanson has been elected to the secretary position for the first time.

“We are pleased the MN-S citizens came out and exercised their right to vote,” stated MN-S chief electoral officer Gwen LaFond. “This year we had more registered citizens than ever before and we are pleased to have had more citizens come out to vote than in the previous election. I am extremely proud of our team and thank the citizens for their response.” There were 18 individuals who put their name forward for the executive positions and 31 for regional director. The results of Saturday’s election showed three offices to be very close and verification of the results are underway. Nine regional directors are unofficially returning to leadership. The unofficial regional director results are as follows: Northern Region Laura Burnouf (acclaimed); Northern Region 2 Leonard Montgrand (re-elected); Northern Region 3 Brennan Merasty; Western Region 1 Loretta King (re-elected); Western Region 1A Billy Kennedy (re-elected); Western Region 2 Sherry Mclennan (re-elected); Western Region 2A Beverly Fullerton; Western Region 3 Wendy Gervais (re-elected); Eastern Region 1 Ryan Carrier (re-elected); Eastern Region 2 Brent Digness (pending recount); Eastern Region 2A Darcy Lepowick; and Eastern Region 3 Marg Friesen (re-elected). Official election results will be available on the mnselection.ca site as they are confirmed. Looking to improve the election process for citizens, LaFond has made numerous recommendations over the years.

“After the 2021 MN-S election, we looked at potential improvements,” she said. “This year, we had more polling stations in smaller centres to serve voters outside urban centres. We also teamed up with the MN-S Registry and had registry staff onsite to update citizenship cards and confirm citizenship. They were well utilized and allowed citizens to mark a ballot right then and there.” The MN-S Citizenship Registry has grown to more than 34,000 signalling a new era for the Métis Nation-Saskatchewan government and increased interest in the leadership processes. The MN-S government returns to work following a transition period for the newly elected. MN-S government officials will formally be sworn in at Batoche June 24, with the Métis Nation Legislative Assembly set for the first weekend in September.