Councillor questions timeline for lagoon dredging

When it comes to dealing with the putrid poop smell that often permeates the air in Meadow Lake, it appears the city may have become a little backed up. During the regular meeting of Meadow Lake city council held Monday evening (July 28), councillor Mauri Young asked what the plan is going forward in terms of dredging the municipal lagoon system.

“With regard to the lagoon smell remediation, when do we expect to have a request for proposals out for that?” Young asked. Sewage lagoons naturally accumulate sludge over time, which can lead to stronger odours and reduced efficiency in wastewater treatment. The de-sludging process involves specialized equipment to remove this buildup, restoring the lagoon’s ability to function optimally. The first step in the city’s plan to improve what’s become a smelly situation involved a comprehensive survey of the sewage lagoon. On June 10, Hydrasurvey Ltd. submitted the sludge survey report. The survey, which took place May 21, was done on lagoon cells 1, A1, and A2 to assess sludge accumulation, quantity and quality. An executive summary of interpretation on the survey results and potential costs for restoration of the lagoon has been submitted by the public works department for management review, while the city’s next move is to select a contractor to carry out dredging operations and dispose of the sludge responsibly. The city is also reviewing ongoing maintenance strategies and exploring long-term solutions for the lagoon’s future.

“When are we going to start dredging the lagoon?” asked councillor Conrad Read. “I thought the request for proposals was already out.” Young corrected Read, stating the RFP for dredging had not been issued, but rather the one for the aforementioned survey. New city manager Amanda Flasch said the cost for dredging came back higher than anticipated for this year. “I think we should be doing it sooner rather than later,” Read continued. “If it is more than what was expected, we should be letting council decide on some priorities and cut something else. It (lagoon smell) has always been among the residents’ highest concerns. People experience a bad smell when they come into town, as do the people who live on that side of town. We need to get on this. We’ve done all the testing, we know everything… if it (cost) has come in a little more, let’s see how much more.” Mayor Merlin Seymour agreed. “We could sit down with Asma (director of finance Asma Qadri) and see what we can do,” Seymour said. Read said time is quickly running out for the city to be able to do something about the problem this year. “Our next meeting isn’t until the end of August, then we will be into fall,” he said. “Next thing you know, they will say there is ice on the lagoon so we will have to do it next year. Either call a special meeting or whatever, and let’s get this rolling.”

In a press release issued earlier this year, Hasan Akhtar, the city’s director of public works, emphasized the city’s commitment to implementing sustainable solutions to the lagoon issue. “We are committed to restoring the lagoon’s efficacy in treating wastewater to protect public health, enhance the livability of our community, and ensure sustainable maintenance practices for the future,” Akhtar said. “This project is not just about immediate relief – it’s about creating lasting improvements for the community.” Meanwhile. a special meeting of city council took place Tuesday evening (Aug. 5). While lagoon dredging was on the agenda, discussions took place in-camera (closed meeting). When contacted by Northern Pride, Seymour confirmed only one quote (for dredging) has been received at this time and the amount was substantial meaning the city is unable to fund the project this year. Flasch also said the city is planning to issue a press release regarding the lagoons next week.