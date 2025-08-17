M.L. seeks proposals for former city hall

The future of the former Meadow Lake city hall remains to be determined. Recently, the City of Meadow Lake – which earlier this summer relocated its offices from the historic city hall on 1st Street East to the new Co-op Centre on 3rd Street East – issued what it’s calling a “landmark opportunity.” The city has issued an invitation for proposals to help determine the future of the building. The process is designed to garner interest and concepts from prospective buyers, which will in turn assist city council in deciding the structure’s next chapter. The former city hall building was occupied by the municipality since 1980. In addition to the city offices, it also housed the city council chambers which were officially proclaimed closed at council’s June 23 regular meeting, one day prior to the official opening of the Co-op Centre.

“It (city hall) is a locally recognized historic icon in Meadow Lake,” stated Meadow Lake mayor Merlin Seymour. “I am hoping there will be some proposals which we will be able to accommodate. I would really hope to see it repurposed in one way or another.” The deadline to submit a proposal is Aug. 26. Meanwhile, earlier this year, the city conducted what it called a community spaces survey, a means by which the public could provide its input on what the future should hold for not only the former city hall, but also the Meadow Lake Civic Centre and the future development space behind the Co-op Centre – the area that once housed the Meadow Lake Stampede Grounds. “As far as the survey results for the previous city hall, civic centre and old Stampede Grounds area, the administration team has gathered the feedback and will be providing the results to council for our next regular meeting Aug. 25,” Seymour said. “Once we go over all of the responses from the survey, council will have to make a decision in regard to the future of city hall (and the other locations).”

While it has yet to be announced what input was gained from those who completed the official survey, comments made to the city’s social media posts promoting the survey were varied. “Fill out your survey, and, if you feel the area behind the Co-op Centre should be put back to a Stampede Grounds-type area, let them know,” commented Carmen Ogilvie. “So sad we don’t have the ability to host chuckwagons and rodeo anymore in town.” Leanne Neudorf suggested the former city hall become an arts centre complete with a gallery or possibly a cooperative art space, while another Facebook user suggested turning the civic centre into a daycare centre. Anne Bernesky, meanwhile, said something else needed the city’s attention first. “I have tried to create an account (at yourmeadowlake.ca in order to take the survey) and still can’t get in,” Bernesky wrote. “This is my first suggestion. Fix the survey.”