City council holds grave discussion

The following items were among those discussed at the regular meeting of Meadow Lake city council held Monday, Sept. 8. All members of council were present.

Council: IN BRIEF

During this past Monday’s meeting, councillor Mauri Young brought to life the concerns at least one local resident has when it comes to the cemetery located just outside of the city across from the Northwest Community Lodge. “I was approached with a couple questions about the cemetery,” Young said. “There is one grave at least, and a couple other spots there where the ground has kind of sunken in. I don’t know what the process is, but is it possible to fill those in with some dirt and a little bit of grass.” City manager Amanda Flasch said she would bring the concern to the attention of the parks and recreation department. “But, overall, the cemetery is in good shape,” Young added Councillor Marty Bishop agreed. “I was approached by some folks who also commented on the condition of the cemetery,” Bishop said. “I took a look at it, and it’s probably looking the best it has in a long time. One lady who called me did complain the grass didn’t appear to be as green the last two years compared to before… Yes, there are graves that have sunken which will need to be repaired, but, overall, the condition is good.” Bishop went on to say he compared the condition of the Meadow Lake cemetery to three others he visited throughout the summer. “It compares pretty close with those ones,” he said.

Car show uh oh

Mayor Merlin Seymour shared with council what he did this past weekend, which included a visit to the Meadow Lake Cruisers car show, held Saturday (Sept. 6) on the Moeller Hometown Arena arena ice surface in the Meadow Lake Co-op Centre. “The car show was very well attended,” Seymour said. “I know, with older vehicles, they are always going to have oil drips and stuff like that. And, as I walked through the car show, I noticed only about 75 per cent of the vehicles in there has a sheet of plastic or something underneath. Some didn’t, and, after the show ended at 4 p.m., I happened to be here (Co-op Centre) doing some work and saw two city staff and one member of the car club cleaning oil off the ice surface. I’m not sure how we can make things better for next year, but the people who are using the facility need to be aware and be doing the things they’re supposed to be doing.” Councillor Conrad Read asked, in the case of the car show, was there supposed to be plastic beneath every vehicle. “They make special pads for that,” stated councillor Marty Bishop. “All these car shows have special pads they’re supposed to use to catch anything. And, when you take it out (from beneath the car), it won’t upset like a sheet of plastic might. That’s something I’m sure they must be aware of.” Seymour reiterated his earlier point about old cars often leaking oil or other fluids. Read, meanwhile, said the issue is, if oil soaks into the surface, ice won’t properly form in those areas when it’s time to prepare the surface for hockey and skating season. “It was a really good idea to hold the show inside, however, and there were some really nice cars there,” Seymour said.

No dogs allowed

During Monday’s meeting, mayor Merlin Seymour said he has been approached by members of the community asking whether or not dogs are allowed inside the newly opened Meadow Lake Co-op Centre. “I had someone ask me if dogs are allowed in the facility,” Seymour said. “I told them I didn’t think we had a policy in place because it is such a new facility. I told this person, for sure service dogs are more than welcome, as that’s just a part of the City council holds grave discussion way things are. As for other dogs walking around, I don’t feel that’s proper. But, because we don’t have a policy I think we need to look at that.” City clerk Kaila Lefort said she does believe dogs are included in the Co-op Centre policies concerning rates. Seymour also mentioned the upcoming return of the Holly Berry Christmas Craft Show, which will be held at the InnovationPlex field house in the Meadow Lake Coop Centre Nov. 22. Seymour’s concerns with this event is the damage it could cause to the floor of the field house with so many people coming in and out with outdoor shoes on during the wintry season. “I’d like to ask about possible floor coverings in there because we don’t want outside shoes and boots walking around,” he said. “We need to ensure the floor doesn’t get ruined, and I can guarantee people won’t be taking their outside shoes off when they come to the show. And, with it being winter, there will be salt, gravel, you name it.” Councillor Mauri Young also pointed out vendors will be coming and going with carts and trolleys as they set up their booths.